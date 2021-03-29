Fender announces 10 new and refreshed affordable Squier Affinity Series guitar and bass models

Whether you're looking for a beginner guitar, a back-up model or a platform for modelling, the Fender Squier Affinity series offers some great options – and the new 2021 refresh additions have really raised the bar with Tele, Strat, Jaguar and bass guitar options aplenty. New electric guitar model additions for this year are Strat HH, Jazzmaster and Tele Deluxe models.

We'd already spotted the new Jazzmaster models in lovely finishes last week, but it seems them were the tip of a very cool iceberg.

Keeping with the cold theme, the addition of Charcoal Frost Metallic as a finish option on several models has especially caught our eye – not only does it look great but it's been very rarely seen outside of Fender Custom Shop models until now.

Let's take a look at all 10 models with finish options…

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster, £219

Finishes: Black, Olympic White, Lake Placid Blue (maple fingerboard), 3-Colour Sunburst (laurel fingerboard)

C-shape neck with 9.5" fingerboard radius

21 medium jumbo frets

3 x Ceramic single-coil pickups

Tone 1 control: neck, middle pickups; Tone 2: bridge pickup

Master volume

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster FMT HSS, £269

New finishes: Black Burst and Sienna Sunburst

9.5" radius maple fingerboard

1 x ceramic humbucker, 2 x ceramic single-coil pickups

Tone 1 control: neck, middle pickups; Tone 2: bridge pickup

Master volume

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster, £219

New Lake Placid Blue, Three-Colour Sunburst and Olympic White finishes

9.5 radius fretboard, maple neck

Poplar body

Ceramic single-coil pickups

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Left-Handed, £219

Butterscotch Blonde finish

Maple fingerboard

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe, £269

New model for 2021

Two ceramic humbuckers

Six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge.

Three-way selector switch, two volume and two tone controls

Poplar body, C-shape maple neck and a choice of Indian laurel or maple fingerboards

21 medium jumbo frets, 9.5" radius 'board.

Finishes: Burgundy Mist, Black or Charcoal Frost Metallic

Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster, £269

Previously only available in an HH configuration

Now comes with ceramic single-coil pickups

Thin, lightweight poplar body

C-shape maple neck and 9.5”-radius Indian laurel fingerboard

21 medium jumbo frets

Two-point tremolo bridge

Synthetic bone nut, sealed die-cast tuners with split shafts and a three-way pickup selector switch

Finishes: Lake Placid Blue and Burgundy Mist

Squier Affinity Series Jaguar Bass H, £219

32" scale length

Humbucker pickup

Finishes: Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic or Black

Poplar body, C-shape maple neck and either an Indian laurel or maple fretboard

Four-saddle bridge, vintage-style tuners

Master volume, two tone knobs

Squier Affinity Series Jazz Bass V, £269

Finishes: 3-Colour Sunburst (laurel fingerboard), Olympic White (maple fingerboard)

2 x ceramic single-coil Jazz Bass pickups

Volume 1: neck pickup, volume 2: bridge pickup, master tone

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HSS Pack, £289

9.5" radius maple fingerboard

1 x ceramic humbucker, 2 x ceramic single-coil pickups

Tone 1 control: neck, middle pickups; Tone 2: bridge pickup

Master volume

New finish options: Lake Placid Blue and Charcoal Frost Metallic

Includes Fender Frontman 15G amp, gig bag, Cable, strap and pics

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HH, £239

New model for 2021

Poplar body, two-point synchronised tremolo with block saddles

Ceramic humbuckers

C-shape maple neck

9.5"-radius Indian laurel fretboard

Synthetic bone nut.

Two tone knobs, a master volume knob, and a three-way selector switch.

Finishes: Olympic White, Charcoal Frost Metallic and Burgundy Mist

Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ, £249

Finishes: Olympic White, Black (maple fingerboard), Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic (laurel fingerboard)

Ceramic single-coil Jazz Bass bridge pickup, Ceramic Split single-coil neck pickup

Volume 1: neck pickup, volume 2: bridge pickup, master tone

Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ Pack, £309

Finishes: Black and 3-Colour Sunburst

Includes Rumble 15 amp, strap, gig bag, cable and picks

The new models will be showing up with dealers imminently but you can also keep an eye out on the Fender store.