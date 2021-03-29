More

Fender announces 10 new and refreshed affordable Squier Affinity Series guitar and bass models

Including a very cool Custom Shop finish

Whether you're looking for a beginner guitar, a back-up model or a platform for modelling, the Fender Squier Affinity series offers some great options – and the new 2021 refresh additions have really raised the bar with Tele, Strat, Jaguar and bass guitar options aplenty. New electric guitar model additions for this year are Strat HH, Jazzmaster and Tele Deluxe models.

We'd already spotted the new Jazzmaster models in lovely finishes last week, but it seems them were the tip of a very cool iceberg. 

Keeping with the cold theme, the addition of Charcoal Frost Metallic as a finish option on several models has especially caught our eye – not only does it look great but it's been very rarely seen outside of Fender Custom Shop models until now. 

Let's take a look at all 10 models with finish options…

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster, £219

  • Finishes: Black, Olympic White, Lake Placid Blue (maple fingerboard), 3-Colour Sunburst (laurel fingerboard)
  • C-shape neck with 9.5" fingerboard radius
  • 21 medium jumbo frets
  • 3 x Ceramic single-coil pickups
  • Tone 1 control: neck, middle pickups; Tone 2: bridge pickup
  • Master volume

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster FMT HSS, £269

  • New finishes: Black Burst and Sienna Sunburst
  • 9.5" radius maple fingerboard
  • 1 x ceramic humbucker, 2 x ceramic single-coil pickups
  • Tone 1 control: neck, middle pickups; Tone 2: bridge pickup
  • Master volume 

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster, £219

  • New Lake Placid Blue, Three-Colour Sunburst and Olympic White finishes
  • 9.5 radius fretboard, maple neck
  • Poplar body
  • Ceramic single-coil pickups 

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Left-Handed, £219

  • Butterscotch Blonde finish
  • Maple fingerboard

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe, £269

  • New model for 2021
  • Two ceramic humbuckers
  • Six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge.
  • Three-way selector switch, two volume and two tone controls
  • Poplar body, C-shape maple neck and a choice of Indian laurel or maple fingerboards
  • 21 medium jumbo frets, 9.5" radius 'board.
  • Finishes: Burgundy Mist, Black or Charcoal Frost Metallic

Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster, £269

  • Previously only available in an HH configuration 
  • Now comes with ceramic single-coil pickups
  • Thin, lightweight poplar body
  • C-shape maple neck and 9.5”-radius Indian laurel fingerboard 
  • 21 medium jumbo frets
  • Two-point tremolo bridge
  • Synthetic bone nut, sealed die-cast tuners with split shafts and a three-way pickup selector switch
  • Finishes: Lake Placid Blue and Burgundy Mist

Squier Affinity Series Jaguar Bass H, £219

  • 32" scale length
  • Humbucker pickup
  • Finishes: Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic or Black 
  • Poplar body, C-shape maple neck and either an Indian laurel or maple fretboard
  • Four-saddle bridge, vintage-style tuners 
  • Master volume, two tone knobs

Squier Affinity Series Jazz Bass V, £269

  • Finishes: 3-Colour Sunburst (laurel fingerboard), Olympic White (maple fingerboard) 
  • 2 x ceramic single-coil Jazz Bass pickups
  • Volume 1: neck pickup, volume 2: bridge pickup, master tone

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HSS Pack, £289

  • 9.5" radius maple fingerboard
  • 1 x ceramic humbucker, 2 x ceramic single-coil pickups
  • Tone 1 control: neck, middle pickups; Tone 2: bridge pickup
  • Master volume
  • New finish options: Lake Placid Blue and Charcoal Frost Metallic 
  • Includes Fender Frontman 15G amp, gig bag, Cable, strap and pics

Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HH, £239

  • New model for 2021
  • Poplar body, two-point synchronised tremolo with block saddles 
  • Ceramic humbuckers
  • C-shape maple neck
  • 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fretboard
  • Synthetic bone nut.
  • Two tone knobs, a master volume knob, and a three-way selector switch.
  • Finishes: Olympic White, Charcoal Frost Metallic and Burgundy Mist

Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ, £249

  • Finishes: Olympic White, Black (maple fingerboard), Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic (laurel fingerboard)
  • Ceramic single-coil Jazz Bass bridge pickup, Ceramic Split single-coil neck pickup
  • Volume 1: neck pickup, volume 2: bridge pickup, master tone

Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ Pack, £309

  • Finishes: Black and 3-Colour Sunburst 
  • Includes Rumble 15 amp, strap, gig bag, cable and picks

The new models will be showing up with dealers imminently but you can also keep an eye out on the Fender store.  