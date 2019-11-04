Best in drums 2019
Another year has passed and it’s time to look back on the players, new drum gear and innovations that have stood-out across 2019.
The drum landscape continues to evolve at breakneck pace, with innovations in electronic percussion, a wider variety of quality and affordable kits than ever before and a stellar selection of outstanding drum talent at work across the industry.
We’ve put together 10 shortlists that we believe represent the finest drummers and new gear on offer across the year, but we need your help to select a winner in each category.
We know music is not about competition – and that any ‘best’ is highly subjective – but we still think this end of year poll represents a great way to acknowledge the work of the players and manufacturers that motivate, support and develop your own drumming.
Browse the categories in this gallery and place your votes. We’ll start announcing winners from the end of November. You know what to do…
Voting closes at midnight on 20 November 2019.
Who is the best rock drummer of 2019?
The best rock drummers of 2019 have been drawn from a huge expanse of bands, evidencing just how broad a church rock music has become.
All of the players in our poll have been active over the last year, releasing records and/or touring, but who has stood out for you? Who has played the best shows or inspired you to pick up the sticks? Vote in our poll below and let us know who think should take home the title of best rock drummer of 2019.
Who is the best metal drummer of 2019?
2019 has proved to be another killer year for metal, but which player do you feel represents the best in metal drumming?
The range of drumming styles that these drummers cover is incredible, with thrash titans, heavy groovers and experimental types all rubbing shoulders in our poll showdown.
Whatever flavour of metal floats your boat, we need your help to crown our 2019 champion.
Who is the best prog drummer of 2019?
It is no exaggeration to say that the drummers of the prog world represent a disproportionate slice of the most forward-thinking, talented players.
Masters of the instrument, the best of them construct multi-faceted, dynamic beats that form the basis for musical exploration, while still holding it down and playing with feel.
Whether on stage, or on record, these drummers have produced prog gold this year. Who gets your vote?
Who is the best live session drummer of 2019?
Few players will ever perform to more people than a live session drummer that's in demand. These are the drummers trusted by the biggest names for the biggest gigs.
It's worth noting, too, that many of the more seasoned session pros also take on the role of Musical Director, responsible for piecing the band together and working closely with the artist to ensure the fans leave happy.
As such, the players on this list represent the musical lynchpins in some of the world's largest and most successful touring outfits.
Who is the best online drum personality of 2019?
In the best online drum personality, we want to give you a chance to celebrate the players who have inspired, educated and entertained you across 2019.
Launched for the first time last year, we want to celebrate those individuals who are truly helping push the drum world forward with their digital drum content. So, get voting!
Of course, if you’re not familiar with any of the drummers on this list, we heartily recommend you go give them a follow now.
Who is the best drum clinician of 2019?
The best drum clinicians know how to entertain, inspire and educate you, sometimes doing all three at once. Who made a difference to your playing in 2019?
The players that we have listed below are regular fixtures at drum festivals and events – people who know how to not just wow a crowd, but to pass on some of that knowledge, too. Vote for your favourite below.
What is the best new drum kit of 2019?
The best new drum kit is perhaps the most hard-won of our gear awards. Those on the shortlist represent excellent combinations of build quality, value, sound and playability.
It doesn’t matter if a kit is aimed at beginner, intermediate or pro drummers, drum companies invest untold time, experience and resources into making sure drummers get the very best gear for their money.
Tell us which of the kits below you feel best represents the culmination of their efforts and proved a hit with you this year – and help us crown a 2019 champion.
What is the best new electronic percussion gear of 2019?
With each passing year, the world of electronic percussion gear grows faster and broader. Our 2019 shortlist represents a selection of the finest and most innovative products to hit the shelves this year.
Whether you’re a bedroom e-kit player, an electro-acoustic experimenter or a weekend warrior, you were spoiled for choice this year. Find out who made our list and cast your vote below.
What is the best new snare drum of 2019?
A good snare drum is perhaps the most crucial component of any kit. It can be hard to know which to pick sometimes, so perhaps it's wise to keep abreast of your options each year.
The list of entries in this year’s best new snare drum poll highlights just how fortunate modern players are when it comes to the range of builds and drum styles at their disposal.
Did any of these make their way into your setup this year? Show your snare drum love with a vote in the box below.
What are the best new cymbals of 2019?
Every type of drummer had their pick of great cymbals in 2019, once again proving that we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to fantastic gear.
Cymbal manufacturing traditions may go back centuries, but as trends come and go, the cymbal brands are thinking ahead to ensure you have metals that are up to the job.
Cast your vote below!