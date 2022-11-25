Become the guitarist you always wanted to be with 50% off a Fender Play annual subscription this Black Friday

Fender Play may be the relatively new kid on the block in the world of online guitar lessons, but since its launch in 2017, the app-based tuition platform has become one of the most trusted and praised out there. Wannabe guitarists from around the globe have used Fender Play to great success, thanks to a simple user interface, easy-to-follow instructions, and a wealth of songs from some of the biggest names in music - and better yet, right now, it's heavily discounted. You can bag 50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play (opens in new tab) this Black Friday.
Opting for a song-based approach, Fender Play (opens in new tab) uses tracks from your favourite bands and artists to teach you the skills and techniques needed to play the electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, or ukulele. Featured artists include The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Slipknot, Metallica, Green Day, Billie Eilish and many more - it's fair to say, there's something for everyone here with thousands of songs to choose from. Still not convinced? Read our full Fender Play review.
So whether you are looking to start the new year with a new hobby or even gift this mega subscription to the budding guitarist in your life this Christmas, you'll want to take advantage of this epic deal.
Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription (opens in new tab)
This Black Friday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. If you are a beginner player or you just want to improve your playing, this is the Black Friday guitar deal for you!
