MusicRadar deals of the week: This week is all about guitars with hundreds slashed off Gibson, Gretsch, Martin, Taylor and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Musicians have a reason to celebrate this week as major retailers roll out exciting deals across a variety of music gear. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding player, there are incredible discounts available that you won’t want to miss.

Gear up for six-string bargains because Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is back, and I can't help but feel a surge of excitement when I see the incredible discounts on offer. For a limited period, you can snag breathtaking price reductions on top guitar brands, featuring iconic models from Gibson and Fender, along with beautiful acoustics from renowned names like Martin and Taylor, among others.

In addition to these deals, Sweetwater is celebrating Guitar Month with a large-scale sale that includes discounts on some of the biggest names in the guitar world. Guitar aficionados can find deals on top brands like Gibson, Fender, Breedlove, Strandberg, and countless others. This month-long event offers a great chance to upgrade your collection or try something new without breaking the bank.

Not to be outdone, Musician's Friend is hosting their Guitar Fest sale, where customers can enjoy jaw-dropping discounts of up to 40% off. This massive sale encompasses a wide array of products, including guitars, amplifiers, pedals, and more. With hundreds of items marked down, now is the perfect time to snag that dream guitar or gear you’ve been eyeing.

Editor's picks

30 Day Singer Annual: Just $99

Great for beginners and more experienced vocalists alike, 30 Day Singer not only teaches you how to sing but also gives you the tools you need to look after your voice and ensure it’s always at its best. With loads of great tools for breathing techniques and warm-ups, these lessons are taught by professional vocalists with years of experience singing. Read more ▼

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: Save $500!

One highlight is the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, boasting a whopping $500 discount. While we’ve seen this model featured in previous Guitar Center sales, it looks especially striking in the Ocean Water Perimeter finish. With a mahogany body and neck, a rosewood fingerboard, and the classic trapezoid inlays, this single-cut is truly stunning. Read more ▼

Martin Special GPC Grand Performance: Save $210

Another standout for me is the Martin Special GPC Grand Performance, now available with a fantastic $210 off. This guitar boasts an all-solid construction and sounds incredible. Featuring Fishman's MX pickup, it’s the perfect acoustic for live gigs, in my opinion. Read more ▼

Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: Save $140

Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $140 off, we think it is a total steal! Read more ▼

Premium Gear Save 19% ($700) Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III: was $3,599 now $2,899 at Musician's Friend Ernie Ball Music Man guitars aren't cheap, but that's because they're incredibly high quality. Anyone who's played one knows that they're absolutely worth their price, which means $700 off this Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III is an amazing deal. It's rare to see such big discounts in the guitar world, so if you're after a premium-grade instrument, then this is an awesome option. Read more ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: