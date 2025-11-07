MusicRadar deals of the week: The early Black Friday sales continue at Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Musician's Friend, Reverb and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Black Friday is edging closer, and most of the major music retailers aren't waiting for the official shopping holiday to roll around. Guitar Center has already kicked off its pre-Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% off a wide range of instruments, equipment, and accessories.

Not to be outdone, Sweetwater has also launched its early deals, making it easier than ever for musicians to snag high-quality gear at reduced prices. With these early promotions, shoppers can get a head start on their holiday shopping, ensuring they don’t miss out on the best offers.

Used gear specialist, Reverb, is also getting in on the action, offering up to 20% off a host of music-making equipment. Lastly, Musician's Friend has its own Early Black Friday Deals, which sees up to 50% off.

So, whether you’re looking for a new guitar, an upgraded recording setup, or essential accessories, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these sales. Black Friday might be synonymous with frenzied shopping, but with music retailers taking the initiative, you can enjoy a more relaxed buying experience while still scoring amazing discounts.

Editor's picks

Save $200 Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

Save £43 Sennheiser HD 650: was £309 now £266 at Thomann Read more Read less ▼ If you want a premium pair of studio headphones, I’d go for the Sennheiser HD 650s. The sense of space in the sound field is absolutely stunning, with superb detail that lets you pick out every nuance of a mix. Save £43 at Thomann.

Save $270 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $749.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $270 off, we think it is a total steal!

Save $100 Casio CDP-S110: was $499 now $399 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Casio is a world leader in affordable, quality instruments from beginner keyboards to stunning digital pianos, and the CDP-S110 proves that even at the lower end of the market, they still produce one of the best digital pianos for beginners, perfect for kicking off anyone's piano journey.

Save 10% Universal Audio Volt 176 USB Interface: was $199 now $179 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Universal Audio Volt 176 is a compact interface perfect for simple home recording. It's got some excellent features though, thanks to its built-in 76-style compressor and 'vintage' button which adds a gentle touch of high-end to your signal.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: