Why wait for Black Friday – this Alesis Crimson II electronic drum set is $300 cheaper right now at Guitar Center

If you’re a drummer looking for a great electronic drum set for beginners, a quiet practice kit or a feature-packed digital drum set for recording, then Black Friday may well have arrived early with this brilliant deal on Alesis' Crimson II .

The five-piece, mesh-headed e-kit was originally selling for $1,199, but between now and Wednesday October 2 it can be yours for just $899.99. That’s a $300 discount.

When it comes to features, the Alesis Crimson II has it all: reassuringly premium hardware to keep things planted when the beats get heavy, real-feel mesh pads - including dual-zone snare and toms - to give your drumsticks a natural rebound and the feel of acoustic drumheads, plus crash cymbals with choke function.

Onboard the sleek Crimson II drum module are 74 drum kits (54 factory and 20 user), plus over 671 sounds and 120 play-along tracks built-in. If you’re looking to hone your timing skills there’s a metronome on-board and a real-time recorder to track your progress. There’s also functionality to load your own .WAV or .MP3 samples and play-along tracks via USB.

Elsewhere, USB/MIDI outputs make recording straight to your computer, or using virtual instruments, an absolute breeze.

If you’re looking for a budget e-kit to improve your skills, enable you to play later and longer at home or to help you record more efficiently, this is a fantastic option.

