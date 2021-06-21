We've tracked down Prime Day's best Fender and Squier electric guitar deals

All of us at MusicRadar love Fender and Squier guitars - even more so when there's a healthy discount added! We've been trawling the web all day, seeking out the very best Prime Day discounts for guitarists, so imagine our excitement when we uncovered a plethora of Fender and Squier deals at Guitar Center as part of their current Gear Up To Gig sale .

Whether you're looking for a limited-edition version of the ever-popular Player Stratocaster, a glitzy take on budget-friendly Bullet Telecaster, or even a pastel-colored Jazzmaster, you'll find it in this mega sale.

This sale has actually been running for a few days now and some of the Fender Player Strat models have since been removed from the listings, so we can imagine these remaining guitars won't stick around for long either.

Below we've listed every drool-worthy Fender and Squier guitar on offer right now at Guitar Center.

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS: Was $809.99, now $649.99

This Stratocaster is sure to turn heads with its fetching green finish. The Player HSS Strat is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you'd expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $160 off! View Deal

Squier Bullet Tele Red Sparkle: Was $199.99, now $169.99

You'll certainly stand out from the crowd with this red sparkle Bullet Tele. The Bullet range is the perfect beginner electric guitar, combining the playability Fender is known for, stunning finish options, and all at a super affordable price. With $30 off, it's a no-brainer if you're looking to start your guitar journey.View Deal

Squier FSR Bullet Telecaster: Was $179.99, now $149.99

Yes, we understand a sparkly Tele might not be for everyone, so if you are looking to keep it traditional, then you can't go wrong with the FSR Butterscotch Bullet Tele. Same guitar as the model above, but in a more understated finish. View Deal

Squier Bullet Telecaster Rosewood: Was $179.99, $149.99

You'd be forgiven for thinking this gorgeous limited edition Bullet Telecaster is way more than $149.99. Pairing a classic Surf Green body with a dark rosewood neck, this guitar looks streets ahead of its entry-level price point and is one of the best Telecasters in this sale. View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: Was $179.99, now $149.99

It isn't just Strats and Teles on offer. You can also bag yourself a discounted Bullet Mustang. Featuring a dual set of humbuckers, this nifty little axe is the perfect grunge guitar. Available in the Olympic White or Surf Green finish, with $30 off.View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster: Was $429.99, now $349.99

Next up, we have the Squier Classic Vibe Jazzmaster, which currently has $80 off. The Jazzmaster has long been a favourite with outsider musicians from Elvis Costello, Thurston Moore and J Mascis, and now you can own one for a fraction of the price. View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe '70s Jaguar: Was $479.99, now $399.99

The retro-inspired guitar pays homage to the Jaguar of the '70s, with block inlays, bound neck, and single-coil alnico pickups. The short scale length makes it an incredibly slinky guitar to play, while the rhythm and lead circuit offers a wide range of tones. This model is available in both Daphne Blue and Shell Pink.View Deal

