Waves’ Platinum bundle drops to its lowest price ever in this Black Friday-smashing deal

If you’ve been keeping an eye on this year’s early- Black Friday plugin deals you’ll know there are plenty of tasty music software offers to pick up already. Waves is leading the pack at the moment with its weekly early-bird deals in the lead up to Black Friday itself, but they may have just trumped themselves by dropping the mega Waves Platinum bundle to just $99.99 for 48 hours - that’s the lowest price ever.

Bundles are a great way to get your hands on a load of great music production tools for not a lot of money, and Waves Platinum represents some of the best value out there right now. It comprises 60 audio plugins designed to get the best out of your recording, whether you make EDM or bluegrass. Included in the package are dynamics, equalization and reverb tools, to pitch correction, spatial imaging, harmonic enhancement and more. Some of those included also feature in our round-up of the best Waves plugins available right now.

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99, now $99.99 Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99, now $99.99

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at an all-time low price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $100, which works out at $1.66 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.

Waves early Black Friday deals week 1: Up to 92% off Waves early Black Friday deals week 1: Up to 92% off

But that's not the only sale on at Waves! Get your hands on stone cold Waves classics like CLA Vocals, H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb, Abbey Road Vinyl and loads more, saving potentially hundreds of dollars in the process. Even better, the more you spend, the bigger the discount gets.

Whether you’re new to production, or you’re missing that special something to make your tracks really pop, you’ll find it in Waves Platinum. It’s quite possible that you’ll need to invest in a handful of the bundled plugins in the future anyway. With these often retailing for at least $29.99 individually, this bundle is not only an investment in your future creations, but it's simply great economy.

But this isn't an offer to ponder. The deal only lasts for 48 hours, and we're already well into that time frame, so if you want to invest, now's the time to do it.

Want to see that glorious Waves Platinum line-up in full? Here it is: