Waves’ Platinum bundle drops to crazy low price in this Black Friday-beating deal

If you’ve been keeping an eye on this year’s Black Friday plugin deals you’ll know there are plenty of tasty music software offers to pick up already. Waves is leading the pack at the moment with its official sale offering lowest-ever prices on loads of plugins and bundles, but they may have just trumped themselves by dropping the mega Waves Platinum bundle to just $199.99 for a limited time .

Bundles are a great way to load up on a load of great music production tools for very little cash, and Waves Platinum represents some of the best value out there right now. It comprises 60 audio plugins designed to get the best out of your recording, whether you make EDM or bluegrass.

Included in the package are dynamics, equalization and reverb tools, to pitch correction, spatial imaging, harmonic enhancement and more. Some of those included also feature in our round-up of the best Waves plugins available right now.

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at a criminally low price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $200, which works out at $3.33 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.

You’ll find everything from reverbs and delays, to compressors and virtual instruments in this sale. There’s even a few bundles tucked away amongst the hundreds of items on sale at Waves right now for even greater value for money.

Whether you’re new to production, or you’re missing that special something to make your tracks really pop, you’ll find it in Waves Platinum. It’s quite possible that you’ll need to invest in a handful of the bundled plugins in the future anyway. With these often retailing for at least $29.99 individually, this bundle is not only an investment in your future creations, but it's simply great economy.

But this isn't an offer to ponder. The deal won't hang about for long, and the ticker is counting down on Waves' sale, so if you want to invest, now's the time to do it.

Want to see that glorious Waves Platinum line-up in full? Here it is:

AudioTrack

C1 Compressor

C4 Multiband Compressor

DeEsser

Doppler

Doubler

eMo F2 Filter

eMo Generator

eMo Q4 Equalizer

Enigma

GTR3 Amps

GTR3 Stomps

GTR3 ToolRack

GTR3 Tuner

H-Comp Hybrid Compressor

H-Delay Hybrid Delay

IR-L Convolution Reverb

L1 Ultramaximizer

L2 Ultramaximizer

L3 Ultramaximizer

L3-LL Ultramaximizer

Linear Phase EQ

Linear Phase Multiband Compressor

MaxxBass

MaxxVolume

MetaFlanger

MondoMod

MV2

OneKnob Driver

PAZ Analyzer

PS22 Stereo Maker

PuigTec EQs

Q10 Equalizer

Renaissance Axx

Renaissance Bass

Renaissance Channel

Renaissance Compressor

Renaissance DeEsser

Renaissance Equalizer

Renaissance Reverb

Renaissance VOx

S1 Stereo Imager

SuperTap

TruVerb

UltraPitch

V-Comp

V-EQ3

V-EQ4

Vitamin Sonic Enhancer

Waves Tune LT

