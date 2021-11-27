Waves’ Platinum bundle drops to crazy low price in this Black Friday-beating deal

If you’ve been keeping an eye on this year’s Black Friday plugin deals you’ll know there are plenty of tasty music software offers to pick up already. Waves is leading the pack at the moment with its official sale offering lowest-ever prices on loads of plugins and bundles, but they may have just trumped themselves by dropping the mega Waves Platinum bundle to just $199.99 for a limited time .
Bundles are a great way to load up on a load of great music production tools for very little cash, and Waves Platinum represents some of the best value out there right now. It comprises 60 audio plugins designed to get the best out of your recording, whether you make EDM or bluegrass.
Included in the package are dynamics, equalization and reverb tools, to pitch correction, spatial imaging, harmonic enhancement and more. Some of those included also feature in our round-up of the best Waves plugins available right now.
Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99, now $199.99
Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at a criminally low price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $200, which works out at $3.33 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.
Waves Black Friday sale: Save $$$ & get free plugins
You’ll find everything from reverbs and delays, to compressors and virtual instruments in this sale. There’s even a few bundles tucked away amongst the hundreds of items on sale at Waves right now for even greater value for money.
Whether you’re new to production, or you’re missing that special something to make your tracks really pop, you’ll find it in Waves Platinum. It’s quite possible that you’ll need to invest in a handful of the bundled plugins in the future anyway. With these often retailing for at least $29.99 individually, this bundle is not only an investment in your future creations, but it's simply great economy.
But this isn't an offer to ponder. The deal won't hang about for long, and the ticker is counting down on Waves' sale, so if you want to invest, now's the time to do it.
Want to see that glorious Waves Platinum line-up in full? Here it is:
- AudioTrack
- C1 Compressor
- C4 Multiband Compressor
- DeEsser
- Doppler
- Doubler
- eMo F2 Filter
- eMo Generator
- eMo Q4 Equalizer
- Enigma
- GTR3 Amps
- GTR3 Stomps
- GTR3 ToolRack
- GTR3 Tuner
- H-Comp Hybrid Compressor
- H-Delay Hybrid Delay
- IR-L Convolution Reverb
- L1 Ultramaximizer
- L2 Ultramaximizer
- L3 Ultramaximizer
- L3-LL Ultramaximizer
- Linear Phase EQ
- Linear Phase Multiband Compressor
- MaxxBass
- MaxxVolume
- MetaFlanger
- MondoMod
- MV2
- OneKnob Driver
- PAZ Analyzer
- PS22 Stereo Maker
- PuigTec EQs
- Q10 Equalizer
- Renaissance Axx
- Renaissance Bass
- Renaissance Channel
- Renaissance Compressor
- Renaissance DeEsser
- Renaissance Equalizer
- Renaissance Reverb
- Renaissance VOx
- S1 Stereo Imager
- SuperTap
- TruVerb
- UltraPitch
- V-Comp
- V-EQ3
- V-EQ4
- Vitamin Sonic Enhancer
- Waves Tune LT
