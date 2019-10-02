Black Friday plugin deals: Waves kicks off bargain season early with these massive discounts

While for most people the Black Friday 2019 shopping bonanza won’t start until the end of November, Waves has other ideas, kicking off with their first deals for music-makers and producers today! The sneak peak of their early Black Friday plugin deals are not only epic, but you can take advantage of them right now.

Deals include everything from the awesome Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter for just $41.99 (usually $299), to an ace PRS-plugin for guitarists that can be yours for just $47.99. To take full advantage of these deals you’ll need to add the code FEST40 at the checkout.

But that’s not all, Waves is offering special non-Black Friday deals on over 200 other plugins, too, with up to 40% off some items in the 'Waves Plugin Festival 2019’. Now could be the time to supercharge your music-making.

Waves Black Friday 2019 deals

Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter: was $299, now $41.99

Modeled on one of only a few tube-powered units ever made, the Aural Exciter delivers all the unique character of the original hardware unit, with all the advantages of software.View Deal

C6 Multiband compressor: was $299, now $23.99

The ideal tool for de-essing and de-popping in the studio or onstage. The C6 gives you all the multiband compression and dynamic equalization you need to shape your sound.View Deal

PuigTecEQs: was $299, now $41.99

A bundle of the MEQ-5 and Puigtec EQP-1A EQ, which is a replication of the original hand-crafted unit owned by iconic producer/engineer Jack Joseph Puig (U2, Rolling Stones).View Deal

Reel ADT: was $249, now $41.99

Waves/Abbey Road Reel ADT is the first plugin to successfully emulate Abbey Road Studios’ pioneering process of Artificial Double Tracking, putting the magic of that era in your hands within seconds.View Deal

H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb: was $349, now $29.99

Want richer, deeper reverb tails that sit beautifully in the mix while breathing crisp air into your tracks? H-Reverb is the plugin for you.View Deal

Abbey Road Reverb Plates: was $249, now $41.99

A state-of-the-art modeling of the four legendary reverb plates housed at Abbey Road Studios and used on recordings by the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead.View Deal

Smack Attack: was $69, now $23.99

Add smack and bite to drums, loops, synth hits and all percussive sounds by designing the level, shape and duration of their transients’ attack and sustain.View Deal