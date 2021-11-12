More

Waves just added 30 plugins to its early bird Black Friday sale - 80 top-selling plugins up for grabs from just $29.99

Supercharge your mixes with up to 92% off top plugins

(Image credit: Waves)

Waves kickstarted the deluge of early-Black Friday plugin deals last week with a dump of 32 ace offers, followed by a handful of additions. Now they’ve taken things up a notch by adding an extra 30 plugins to their early bird Black Friday sale. As of right now, there are 80 plugins up for grabs, with some starting from as little as $29.99.

As is usually the case with these sales, whatever issues you’re facing with your mixes, there’s guaranteed to be a Waves plugin that will help you fix or enhance it. Not sure where to start? Many of the discounted plugins feature in our guide to the best Waves plugins

And if the crazy prices still aren’t enough for you, the more you buy, the more you save on top of the existing discounts. So, buy a second plugin and get 30%. Then you’ll get 40% off a third and 50% off a fourth.

You’ll find everything from reverbs and delays, to compressors and virtual instruments in this sale. There’s even a few bundles tucked away amongst the 80 items on sale at Waves right now for even greater value for money.

What’s more, Waves recently announced they would be dropping a free plugin on Black Friday, as has become the tradition in recent years. We don’t know what it is yet, but last year the freebie was the CLA EchoSphere slap delay and plate reverb. If you want the chance of pocketing something similar on 26 November, without spending a cent, register your email with Waves.

Sign up now to guarantee your place at the front of the queue when Waves drops its brand-new free plugin on 26 September.

