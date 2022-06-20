Waves’ biggest sale outside of Black Friday just landed - 3 plugins for $66 and other multi-buy savings

Finding spare cash to spend doing what we love is getting harder, and we’re all looking for ways to stretch our budget further. That’s why here at MusicRadar we always have our ear to the ground for genuinely fantastic offers for music makers. To celebrate the halfway point of the year, Waves has dropped its Half Annual Sale with multi-buy offers on the vast majority of its plugins offering - (opens in new tab) buy 2 plugins for $50, 3 plugins for $66 or 4 plugins for $88 (opens in new tab).

So, the more you buy, the greater value you’ll tap into. Even with the Prime Day music deals on the horizon, we think this is the best music production software sale we’ll see until the Black Friday plugin deals roll around at the end of November.

There’s just a small handful of exclusions in this sale - Abbey Road Studio 3 (opens in new tab), the new Clarity Vx Pro (opens in new tab), B360 Ambisonics Encoder (opens in new tab), TRACT System Calibration (opens in new tab) - but outside of these you’re free to fill your digital boots with everything from mixing and mastering tools, to classic reverbs and legendary channel strips. Many of the top picks in our best Waves plugins are included in the sale.

(opens in new tab) Waves multi-buy Half Annual Sale (opens in new tab)

As Waves celebrates the halfway point of 2022, you can make huge savings on essential plugins. Buy 2 plugins and pay just $50. Add a third and pay only $66. Up it to 4 plugins and your final bill will be just $88.

This main promotion is for single plugins, but what if you want to pick up a bundle such as Waves Silver (which we reviewed earlier this year ) for next to nothing? Bundles are usually the ultimate route to getting value for your money. To cap it all, Waves is also running a promotion that will bag you 50% off all bundles (and upgrades) (opens in new tab) using the code BUNDLE50; this is 50% off already massively discounted prices. So, for example, Waves Silver (opens in new tab) was originally, $599.99, discounted to $199.98. But with the code, you will pay just $99.99.

(opens in new tab) Save 50% on all Waves bundles (opens in new tab)

Bundles deliver multiple essential plugins for recording, mixing and mastering in one great value package. With this promotion you can literally save thousands of dollars on some of Waves’ leading bundles such as Horizon, Diamond and the Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series.

The promotion has only just launched and will stick around for this week only. Our tip would be to buy now while you see the discounts, before the prices go back up next week.

All savings will be applied to your total at checkout.