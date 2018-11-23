US Black Friday guitar deal: Snap up a multi-effects bargain with $70 off a Hotone Xtomp Mini

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

For a multi-effects pedal that won’t take up much space on your pedalboard - or remove many notes from your wallet - you’ll struggle to beat this deal on Hotone’s all-encompassing Xtomp Mini multi-effects pedal.

Sam Ash is currently blowing these out for a mere $79 - $70 off the regular $149 selling price.

By hooking up to Hotone’s iOS and Android app via Bluetooth, the Xtomp Mini gives you access to hundreds of amp and effects models, which you can switch out as you see fit - and it sounds great, too.

In our review, we said it “quite possibly represents the most practical addition for your ’board out there” - and at this price, what are you waiting for?