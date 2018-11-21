US Black Friday guitar deal: Snare Joe Bonamassa’s Epiphone ‘Treasure’ Firebird-I for just $599

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Nobody knows guitars quite like blues hero Joe Bonamassa, and now you can get one of his finest signature models, the Epiphone ‘Treasure’ Firebird-I, for a bargain figure.

The good folk at Musician’s Friend have slashed $200 off the asking price for this rare ’bird, taking the grand total down to $599, from $799.

That’s quite a deal, especially when you consider the model is based on Bonamassa’s original ’63 Firebird, and packs a mahogany body with thru-neck construction, single ProBucker FB720 pickup and luxurious Polymist Gold finish.

We called it “an incredible guitar for the price” in our review, and as Bonamassa himself puts it, “We A/B'd the new Epiphone with my two original ’63s. The Epis play and sound better. Ugh... I just paid $12,000 for one.”

One thing’s for sure: this deal is certainly cheaper than that.