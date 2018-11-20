US Black Friday guitar deal: Get $170 off Korg’s SDD-3000 programmable digital delay pedal

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Korg’s SDD-3000 captures the sounds of U2’s the Edge in a programmable delay pedal, and now you can save big on this versatile digital unit.

Sweetwater is offering a phenomenal $170 off the original price, bringing the total down to $229 from $399.

Based on the original SDD-3000 rack unit, as used by the Edge, the SDD-3000 Pedal features eight delay types, five modulation waveforms and full MIDI integration.

As we noted in our review, it’s “one extremely versatile and classy delay pedal that could take care of all your stage and recording needs”.

If you like the looks of this one, you’d best get a move on, though, as it’s a closeout deal, so stocks are likely to be limited.