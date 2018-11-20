US Black Friday guitar deal: Get a whopping $599 off Ernie Ball Music Man’s John Petrucci Majesty seven-string

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

If you’ve got the budget for a seven-string with no compromises, there’s a real deal to be had on John Petrucci’s Ernie Ball Music Man signature model, the Majesty.

Musician’s Friend is offering a cool $599 reduction, meaning you can get your hands on this beast for $2,199, as opposed to its previous selling price of $2,799.

This seven-string is tricked out with a piezo system for acoustic tones, plus push/push volume boost and custom tone configurations for the two DiMarzio humbuckers.

To be clear, this price is only available on the guitar in Siberian Sapphire finish. Iced Crimson ($2,299), Goldmine ($2,399), Polar Noir ($2,499) and Arctic Dream ($3,099) will set you back that little bit more.