US Black Friday guitar deal: Get a USA-made PRS S2 Standard 24 for just $949

Solidbody electrics don’t come much more versatile than the PRS Custom 24, and if you’re looking to save some cash, there’s a sweet deal going on its stripped-back counterpart, the S2 Standard 24.

Head over to Musician’s Friend and you can save yourself $300 off the asking price, taking the total down to a cool $949.

A pair of coil-splittable S2 HFS humbuckers provide tonal flexibility, while PRS’s Pattern regular neck and no-nonsense mahogany body will appeal to a wide range of guitarists.

As we noted in our review, “The Standard 24 would make a great workhorse for covers-band guitarists who need sonic versatility - or just about any player of any style.”

In terms of USA-built guitars, this is bound to be one of the best deals this Black Friday.