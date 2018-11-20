US Black Friday drum kit deal: Simmons SD350 starter e-drums with mesh heads $150 off

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

If you're thinking of buying a drum kit for someone just starting out, then check out this deal on Musician’s Friend for the Simmons SD350, which is down to $274.97 from $424.97, that’s a discount of 35%.

The SD350 is a perfect 5-piece starter kit that is compact in size, but not in features. The mesh heads arguably offer a more realistic feel than rubberized drum heads and with 179 onboard sounds, there is plenty for anyone who is just starting out on the drums.

On top of all that there’s also a free pair of SPL Wood 5A drum sticks (made from 100% US hickory) and a pair of Musicians Gear MG900 over-ear headphones.

If this package looks like it could be the perfect gift for that special someone, then check out the Musician’s Friend website .

Simmons SD350 features

5-piece compact drum set

Rugged 8" tension-able mesh heads for snare and 3 toms

Durable 10" pads for hi-hat, ride, and crash cymbals

Hi-hat controller

Kick pedal with integrated kick trigger

179 custom sounds

10 preset drum kits, plus user preset

10 songs, plus one user song

Simple interface with easy and comprehensive navigation

Multi-pin pad connector

USB/MIDI computer connection

Stereo and headphone outputs