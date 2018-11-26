US Cyber Monday guitar deal: Loop for less with a Boss RC-1 Loop Station for just $69

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Every guitarist needs a looper pedal these days, and you can now snap up a killer deal on a Boss RC-1 Loop Station.

Zzounds is offering this industry-standard looper for just $69 - a saving of $67 off the original list price.

What’s more, the model on offer is the limited-edition black version, which is available in 2018 only.

Boss’s most affordable Loop Station, the RC-1 features a straightforward interface with visual indicator, and offers up to 12 minutes of mono and stereo recording.