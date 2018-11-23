More

US Black Friday Ableton deal: Save $150 when you buy Push 2 and Live 10

If you've been holding out for an Ableton deal this Black Friday, this could be the one. Right now, you can save $150 if you buy the Live 10 DAW and Push 2 controller together in a bundle.

That's a pretty nice discount, and you can be sure that not only are you getting one of the best DAWs on the market, but also the best Ableton Live controller there is. More than just a conventional USB MIDI controller, Push 2 is a music creation platform in its own right, and the perfect partner for Ableton's DAW.

Click below to take advantage of this hot Ableton deal while you still can.

