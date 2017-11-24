This free VU Meter plugin from Waves might help you to create better mixes

You’ll be aware of the peak meters in your DAW, but Waves is now offering you a free plugin that enables you to use the industry-standard VU metering method.

VU Meter, as it’s known, is designed to help you to achieve optimal levels, sufficient headroom and a clearer overall mix. Unlike peak meters, which focus on the loudest moments in your audio, VU meters average out many of the shorter peaks, and are designed to better represent the way that audio level changes are actually perceived.

The Waves VU Meter promises smooth performance and perfect ballistic response, and should help you to rid yourself of the muddiness and congestion in your mixes. You can use it on individual tracks or your master bus.

You can claim your free VU Meter plugin on the Waves website. It works on PC and Mac and comes in VST/AU/AAX formats.