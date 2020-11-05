These AIR Music Technology plugin deals could be Black Friday beaters

As we head into the final furlong of 2020, it's time immerse ourselves in some amazing offers throughout November in the run-up to Black Friday. One such mega-deal that has caught our eye is over at Plugin Boutique, where AIR Music Technology has slashed the prices on its plugins. Savings range from 50% up to 96% off softsynths and effects.
There are 44 products reduced in total, so we've whittled things down a little to bring you the highlights of the sale, which includes Vacuum Pro, now just £3.95; Boom, also down to £3.95; the AIR Music Producer Pack, reduced to £15.95 and the DB-33, which comes in at £3.95 too. All the plugins are 32 & 64-bit VST/AU compatible and you can check out the full list below.
AIR Music Producer Pack |
£264.00 £15.95
Save 93% on this 22 Air Music instruments and FX pack featuring Hybrid, The Riser and Creative FX Collection Plus. This is a Plugin Boutique exclusive offer.View Deal
Vacuum Pro |
£99.95 £3.95
Save a whopping 96% on this polyphonic virtual analogue synthesizer with vacuum tube circuit modelling that perfectly captures the crunchy, warm sound of analogue.View Deal
Boom |
£90.95 £3.95
Save 95% on 10 different classic electronic drum kits, offering variations on the classic 808 and 909 kits, a 'CR78 merged with a 606' and much more.View Deal
DB-33 |
£59.95 £3.95
Save 93% on this virtual organ that recreates the sounds and controllability of classic tonewheel organs such as the B3.View Deal
Loom Classic |
£44.95 £3.95
Save 91% on this modular additive synthesizer with a shape-shifting Morph Pad.View Deal
Xpand!2 |
£45.95 £3.95
Save 91% on this multitimbral workstation offering four active sound slots, or parts, per patch.View Deal