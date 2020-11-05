More

These AIR Music Technology plugin deals could be Black Friday beaters

The Plugin Boutique Black Friday sale delivers savings of up to 95% on a range of soft synths and effects

(Image credit: AIR Music Technology)

As we head into the final furlong of 2020, it's time immerse ourselves in some amazing offers throughout November in the run-up to Black Friday. One such mega-deal that has caught our eye is over at Plugin Boutique, where AIR Music Technology has slashed the prices on its plugins. Savings range from 50% up to 96% off softsynths and effects.

There are 44 products reduced in total, so we've whittled things down a little to bring you the highlights of the sale, which includes Vacuum Pro, now just £3.95; Boom, also down to £3.95; the AIR Music Producer Pack, reduced to £15.95 and the DB-33, which comes in at £3.95 too. All the plugins are 32 & 64-bit VST/AU compatible and you can check out the full list below.

AIR Music Producer Pack | £264.00 £15.95
Save 93% on this 22 Air Music instruments and FX pack featuring Hybrid, The Riser and Creative FX Collection Plus. This is a Plugin Boutique exclusive offer.View Deal

Vacuum Pro | £99.95 £3.95
Save a whopping 96% on this polyphonic virtual analogue synthesizer with vacuum tube circuit modelling that perfectly captures the crunchy, warm sound of analogue.View Deal

Boom | £90.95 £3.95
Save 95% on 10 different classic electronic drum kits, offering variations on the classic 808 and 909 kits, a 'CR78 merged with a 606' and much more.View Deal

DB-33 | £59.95 £3.95
Save 93% on this virtual organ that recreates the sounds and controllability of classic tonewheel organs such as the B3.View Deal

Loom Classic | £44.95 £3.95
Save 91% on this modular additive synthesizer with a shape-shifting Morph Pad.View Deal

Xpand!2 | £45.95 £3.95
Save 91% on this multitimbral workstation offering four active sound slots, or parts, per patch.View Deal

