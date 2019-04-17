The 11 best pianos 2019: acoustic and digital pianos for beginners and pros

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, choosing the best piano for performing or practising can be challenging. From beautifully-crafted acoustic pianos, to versatile digital emulations for the stage and home, there’s a plethora of options, and it’s often hard to know where to start, whether you want the best cheap piano or are looking for a more high-end model.

We frequently get asked to recommend pianos for people, so with that in mind, it’s time to give you a comprehensive list of pianos that can help anyone that's in the market for one, whether you just want to play piano songs at home, record piano in the studio, or take a piano on stage.

Once you’ve set your budget, you need to establish where the piano is to be used and whether you want a real acoustic upright or a digital model.

If you go for an acoustic, then there are several important factors to take into account, including the cost of regular tuning and the atmosphere in your home (moisture and damp/cold can affect the components/tuning). You can have the best piano in the world, but if it isn't maintained and housed properly then it won't perform to its full potential. Plus, you need to make sure that you have good access for delivery and that, if the piano is to go up or downstairs, you have strong enough floors (and strong enough help; pro piano movers are a must).

These concerns aside, if you can afford it, there’s no substitute for a good-quality acoustic upright or grand piano, either sonically or feel-wise.

Digital pianos generally sound and feel great these days, but there’s still lots to consider. Firstly, for the home, you want something that fits in with its surroundings, isn’t too heavy (if you want to move it around), sounds realistic and projects its sound nicely - digital pianos for the home come with built-in speakers so you shouldn't need to worry about connecting any - and doesn't have too heavy an action, particularly if kids are going to be playing/learning on it. You also need to decide whether you want just sounds, or sounds with effects, MIDI and auto-backings for practising/playing along with too.

Finally, there are stage pianos, which are the best pianos for gigs and live performance. Most of these don't have built-in speakers, but are portable (though moving them can be a two-person job) and frequently come with more sounds and effects than even the best home digital pianos

Here are some of the best pianos you can buy right now.

Image 1 of 1

1. Yamaha U1 acoustic upright

An acoustic piano that will last

Price: From $11,399/£8,994 | Piano type: Acoustic | Dimensions: W 1524mm, H 1219.2mm, D 609.6mm

A serious acoustic piano

Holds its value

Great for learning and performing

Heavy

This is a truly professional upright piano that looks, feels and sounds the part for the home or as a recording instrument. It also holds its value particularly well. The U1 is built like a tank and available in a number of finishes. It comes with a 10-year warranty, three pedals (soft, mute and damper), and is great for learning or serious performance. On the downside, high quality comes at a price, and this puts it out of reach of many. What’s more, it’s an acoustic so only has one sound; piano! As it weighs 500 lbs (a quarter of a tonne!) it’s impossible to move without professional help, and that also can be very costly! Get it in your home, though, and you’ll never want to take it out. Yamaha makes some of the best pianos around, and the U1 demonstrates this superbly.

Find out more: Yamaha U1

Image 1 of 1

2. Cavendish Contemporary acoustic upright

A high-quality piano that's made in the UK

Price: £6,995 | Piano type: Acoustic | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: Piano only | Effects: No | Dimensions: W 1530mm, H 1210mm, D 610mm | Weight: 150kg | Connectivity: N/A

A fairly-priced acoustic piano

Built to a high standard

Looks great

Heavy

Buying one of these beautiful pianos helps keep UK piano manufacturing alive; Cavendish is the UK’s only acoustic piano manufacturer. The pianos are hand-built to a very high standard, are priced very fairly, and come in several different styles (including various uprights and grands). Once again, (although it’s obvious to say!), you only get one sound! Piano! Rest assured, though, that nothing comes close to the real deal. These are heavy pianos, so make sure you have strong floors and strong help (and you'll also need to factor in the cost of regular tuning).

Find out more: Cavendish Contemporary

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

3. Roland RD-2000

A comprehensive stage piano for gigging players

Price: $2,499/£2,030 | Piano type: Stage | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 1,100 tones, 300 programs | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1412mm, H 367mm, D 140mm | Weight: 21.7kg | Connectivity: Main out (L/Mono, R) jacks, 1/4-inch main out (L, R) jacks, XLR type Sub Out (L, R), stereo minijack input, Pedal (Damper, FC1, FC2, Ext), MIDI (In/Out/Thru/Out2), USB, headphones | Power: Mains

Piano and synth sounds

Loads of features

Great for live musicians

Overkill if you just want a piano

The RD-2000 combines Roland’s flagship V-Piano technology with its tried and tested (and great-sounding) SuperNatural engine, PCM waves and Virtual Tone Wheel emulation. Lots of power, then. There are flexible effects, full polyphony when using the V-Piano engine, 128-note polyphony for the other engines, 16-part multitimbrality and a very hands-on interface with LED rotaries. Beta in mind that the weighted keyed feels fairly heavy so is not especially well-suited for playing sounds that demand a lighter touch, such as organ, synths and Clavinet. Also, while not a downside as such, there are a lot of features available which can initially feel overwhelming. In the long-run, though, it’s great to have them at your disposal, and this is definitely one of the best stage pianos you can buy.

Find out more: Roland RD-2000

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

4. Nord Piano 4

A stage piano that's trusted by the pros

Price: $2,999/£2,332 | Piano type: Stage | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 400 locations | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1287mm, H 121mm, D 340mm | Weight: 18.5kg | Connectivity: Audio outputs (L/R), monitor input, headphones output, piano pedal input, volume pedal input, MIDI In/Out, USB for transferring sounds and USB-MIDI **Power:** Mains

Tried and tested technology

Great sounds and effects

You’ve got to love that red case

No pitch or mod wheels

The Nord Piano 4 comes with a wide range of solid and tried and tested acoustic and electric pianos onboard, and if you've watched any music TV or been to a gig or two recently, the chances are that you'll have seen one or more of them on stage. The nicely-balanced weighted action is playable for pianos and synth sounds, and there are great-sounding vintage-styled effects onboard, including phasers/flanger/chorus, reverb, delay, EQ and amp emulation. There’s sample memory for user samples, pedal noise and string resonance. There are no pitch or modulation wheels onboard, which limits the expressiveness when using the synth sounds or user samples (and also limits the Nord Piano 4’s potential as a MIDI controller). There are only two outputs so you can’t route the synth section to its own outputs for independent processing. The red case is certainly a statement, but it’s one that we like, and fact that the Nord Piano is practically an industry standard stage piano suggests that many others agree.

Find out more: Nord Piano 4

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

5. Korg GrandStage 88

Price: £1,913/$2,200 | Piano type: Stage | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 500 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1311mm, H 140mm, D 359mm | Weight: 20kg | Connectivity: L/R main, L/R balanced outputs, Phones, damper, switch, pedal, MIDI In/Out, USB MIDI and USB for storage media | Power: Mains

Wide variety of sounds

Great for home and stage

Keys not so great for synth playing

Takes a while to boot up

A classy sounding (and looking) stage piano offering sounds from Korg’s flagship Kronos, with intuitive operation and solid build. The GrandStage can cover a wide range of uses including acoustic/electric pianos and synth sounds too. It looks great at home as well as on stage, so is a strong contender if you want a piano that can perform in a variety of situations. The RH-3 weighted action keybed works great for pianos/EPs but not so well for the more synthy-type sounds or Clavinet/organ. Ultimately, though, the GrandStage is a winner. The synth sounds are warm and present; the pianos lush and realistic; the electric pianos authentic and characterful; the FX musical and complementary; and the range of sounds on offer will cover just about everything you could want in a stage piano/synth. If you’re after a versatile stage piano, then the Grandstage is a class act!

Read full review: Korg GrandStage 88

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

6. Yamaha NU1X Avantgrand Hybrid

A hybrid piano that could give you the best of both worlds

Price: £3,999 | Piano type: Hybrid | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 15 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1501mm, H 1024mm, D 463mm | Weight: 111kg | Connectivity: Aux Out, Aux In, Midi In/Out, phones, USB to host, USB to device, Bluetooth | Power: Mains

A best of both worlds piano

Looks and sounds very realistic

It’ll never need tuning

Heavy and expensive

If you want the look and feel of a real acoustic piano but the convenience of digital, the NU1X could be for you. It has a Yamaha upright piano action and premium samples, so you get an authentic acoustic piano feel when playing the onboard sounds. It also includes cabinet resonance modelling. It looks great at home or on stage - though you’ll need roadies! - and can be used as a MIDI controller. There’s a full acoustic action onboard that contributes to the overall weight, so you'll need proper piano movers to get this beauty into/out of your house! The price is as much as many acoustic upright pianos and the weight isn’t much less; however, you’ll never have to pay for a piano tuner as the sounds are all sample-based. As such, you could come to the conclusion that the NU1X's 'best of both worlds' approach is for you.

Find out more: Yamaha NU1X Avantgrand Hybrid

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

7. Dexibell Vivo S7

A solid workhorse stage piano

Price: $1,999/£1,499 | Piano type: Stage | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 80 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1330mm, H 135mm, D 372mm | Weight: 17.5kg | Connectivity: Unbalanced L/R, Aux In, Foot Pedal 1, 2, 3, Phones, Midi In/Out/Thru, USB host, USB device, Bluetooth | Power: Mains

Portable

Plenty of sounds

Slightly quirky looks

We’ve heard better electric pianos

Nicely portable for an 88-note stage piano, the Vivo S7 has a great-feeling weighted keyboard that works well for both piano and synth/organ sounds. Speaking of which, there’s a broad range of sounds onboard to cover most styles and situations. You'll find acoustic and electric pianos, organs, strings, bread and butter synth sounds and more. The S7 looks a little quirky and dated, and its electric pianos perhaps aren’t the strongest when compared to the competition. There is some menu diving involved for tweaking effects and other deeper parameters, so it’s not quite as hands-on/intuitive as some other stage pianos. However, The S7 is priced right, it’s pretty portable and well-built, sounds great for the all-important acoustic pianos and has decent effects and connectivity.

Read full review: Dexibell Vivo S7

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

8. Studiologic Numa Concert

A straightforward but capable stage piano

Price: £1,189 | Piano type: Stage | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 12 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1300mm, H 130mm, D 310mm | Weight: 20kg | Connectivity: L/R audio out, audio input, phones output x 2, USB, Midi In/Out/Thru, 2 x pedal inputs | Power: Mains

Affordable and compact

Great-feeling keyboard

Fairly limited range of sounds

Doesn’t look particularly exciting

Nicely priced, and more compact than much of the competition, the Numa Concert boasts a Fatar hammer-action wood/weighted keyboard that feels great for piano and other onboard sounds. It has pitchbend and mod/assignable wheels for realtime sound performance, and a very simple and intuitive interface with knobs for effect amounts and output EQ. There’s a fairly limited range of sounds onboard, so don’t expect it to cover every sonic base you need, especially when it comes to synth stuff. The Numa Concert Looks pretty unexciting and perhaps doesn’t have the kudos of more well-known models. Don’t let that put you off, though, as this is a stage piano that has plenty to recommend about it, with its portability being a major bonus.

Find out more: Studiologic Numa Concert

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

9. Yamaha Reface CP

Great electric piano sounds in a tiny package

Price: $399/£249 | Piano type: Stage/home | Keys: 37 mini keys | Sounds: 6 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 530mm, H 60mm, D 175mm | Weight: 1.9kg | Connectivity: Phones, Aux In, L/R outputs, USB to host, Midi In/Out, sustain pedal input | Power: Mains/batteries

Super-small

Sounds excellent

A ‘hidden’ acoustic piano

Mini keys

The Reface CP is the perfect machine for the travelling/international/gigging piano player. It fits easily into overhead lockers on planes and can be paired with a hired weighted controller if you need to perform live. There are some very authentic modelled/sampled electric pianos and Clavinet sounds, plus great vintage-style effects. Make sure you find the hidden acoustic piano sound, too! The Reface CP really needs to be paired with a weighted MIDI controller to get the most from it, due to the unweighted and short-scale mini-key keyboard. It doesn’t contain any synth sounds, so it’s limited to piano sounds only. The built-in speakers are a bonus, but they do have limited output. We like the Reface CP: it probably won’t be your only piano, but its sounds are certainly bigger than its looks might lead you to believe.

Read full review: Yamaha Reface CP

Image 1 of 1

10. Casio Privia PX-760

Price: £499 | Piano type: Home | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 18 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1357mm, H 833mm, D 299mm | Weight: 31.5kg | Connectivity: Phones, USB | Power: Mains

Great price

Sounds and feels pretty good

Limited connectivity

Not the best-looking

If you're looking for the best cheap piano, this could be the model for you. The Privia PX-760 features a triple-sensor graduated hammer-action which gives nuanced control over the onboard sounds. The PX-760 features hammer and damper resonance and has three foot pedals like an acoustic piano: damper, soft and sustain. It also features half damper pedalling, and the piano sounds and feels surprisingly good considering the low price. The number of onboard sounds is quite limited (no synth leads), and the distinctive looks won’t appeal to everyone. There are no audio outputs (only two headphones ports), and no standard MIDI outputs for connecting to other keyboards/modules (although MIDI can be sent and received via a computer over USB). At this price, though, these are minor quibbles.

For more info: Casio Privia PX-760

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

11. Yamaha CP88

An impressive stage piano that offers excellent value for money

Price: £2,220 | Piano type: Stage | Keys: 88 hammer-action | Sounds: 57 | Effects: Yes | Dimensions: W 1,298mm, 141mm, D 364mm | Weight: 18.6kg | Connectivity: Line Out, Headphones, foot controller, MIDI I/O, USB, Aux input | Power: Mains

A versatile, high-quality soundset

A straightforward and logical interface

The organ and synth sections are lacking in comparison to some of its rivals

No stand included

Offering high-quality acoustic piano, electric piano, organ and other (including synth/string) sounds, the CP88 is a well-equipped stage piano that benefits from a clean, retro-inspired interface that offers one-to-one access to all of the instrument’s main features. The 88-note hammer-action keyboard looks and feels fabulous, responding superbly and handling fast runs with ease. There are some fine, tweakable effects, particulary the analogue and digital delays, and you can build some massive, stacked sounds using the Live Sets feature. Admittedly, the organ and synth sections are lacking in comparison to the Nord Stage - you don’t get any drawbars, for example - but even though it isn’t red, we think the CP88 has a bright future ahead of it.