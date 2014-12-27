MusicRadar basics: digital pianos

MusicRadar basics is a video series for musicians designed to answer all of those questions that crop up when you first start playing an instrument. In this series, in association with Roland, we're looking at the world of digital pianos.

Taking up a new instrument can be an exciting but intimidating process. That's where we come in. In this series we'll talk you through the ins and outs of digital pianos, from how they work and how they differ from acoustic pianos and keyboards, to the myriad sounds and features they offer musicians. We'll also look at the many accessories available, as well as advise you on what to look for and what to ask when buying your first digital piano.

Overall we'll keep it clear, simple and jargon free, and help get you on the road to owning and enjoying the many benefits of your first digital piano.

Introduction to digital pianos

Types of digital piano

Digital piano sounds

Digital piano key action and pedals explained

Key features of a digital piano

Learning to play on a digital piano

How to buy your first digital piano

Digital piano accessories

Setting up your digital piano

Connecting your digital piano to a computer

