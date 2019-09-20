New to the guitar? We'll tell you everything you need to know.

WORLD GUITAR DAY 2019: Electric guitar basics is a series designed to answer all of those questions that crop up when you first pick up the guitar.

Out first set of videos looks at the electric guitar. It can be intimidating to pick one up for the first time, so we're going to make it all as simple and straightforward as possible.

We'll show you what all those switches and strings are all about, how they work and what sounds they produce, how to re-string your new pride and joy, clean it, and what accessories you'll need to look after it properly.

We're also going to show you all about amplifiers, what they do, what the different types are and how to get the best results from them.

Check out the videos below, and remember: everybody had to start somewhere...

Parts of an electric guitar

Types of electric guitar

How to tune an electric guitar

How to re-string an electric guitar

Types of guitar bridge

Essential Accessories

How to use a capo

Plectrums Explained

Straps and strap locks

How to clean a rosewood fingerboard

Types of amplifier

Connecting a guitar to an amplifier

Amplifier controls explained

Achieving basic guitar tones

Effects pedals explained

