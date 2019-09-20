WORLD GUITAR DAY 2019: Electric guitar basics is a series designed to answer all of those questions that crop up when you first pick up the guitar.
Out first set of videos looks at the electric guitar. It can be intimidating to pick one up for the first time, so we're going to make it all as simple and straightforward as possible.
We'll show you what all those switches and strings are all about, how they work and what sounds they produce, how to re-string your new pride and joy, clean it, and what accessories you'll need to look after it properly.
We're also going to show you all about amplifiers, what they do, what the different types are and how to get the best results from them.
Check out the videos below, and remember: everybody had to start somewhere...
Parts of an electric guitar
Types of electric guitar
How to tune an electric guitar
How to re-string an electric guitar
Types of guitar bridge
Essential Accessories
How to use a capo
Plectrums Explained
Straps and strap locks
How to clean a rosewood fingerboard
Types of amplifier
Connecting a guitar to an amplifier
Amplifier controls explained
Achieving basic guitar tones
Effects pedals explained
Join us in celebrating World Guitar Day! Get playing, and share your best guitar videos, pictures, tips and stories with hashtag #worldguitarday