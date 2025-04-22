"As digital pianos occupy a lot of horizontal space, contrasting this by maximising the vertical space will help to balance the area stylistically": 8 tips and tricks from a design expert to style a digital piano 

When incorporating a large instrument into your home, some clever decorating tips will be key to helping it blend seamlessly with your décor. Particularly when it comes to learning how to style a digital piano, you’ll want to use some clever tips to ensure your digital piano set-up becomes eye-catching rather than an eyesore.

While I’m no professional musician, I have been waxing lyrical about interiors for over 5 years now, which I think makes me qualified to offer advice on how to revamp your piano area. As a content editor at Ideal Home, I spend every day searching through beautiful imagery of real people’s homes and even longer writing about what makes these spaces work well visually and practically. After all, home décor is just as much about creating an aesthetic that reflects your taste as it is about making it function well in everyday life.

Styling a digital piano doesn’t have to be daunting. With these design-focused tips, you'll be able to easily create your dream space to play.

1. Choose a style that suits your existing décor

If you’re in the process of shopping for a digital piano, then now is the perfect time to pick a piano in a colour scheme that suits your overall interior style. You will still want to make sure that the digital piano is right for your needs, but considering aesthetics in almost equal measure will aid the process of styling it in your home.

Whether you have a pared-down Scandi-inspired space or a traditional home filled with dark wood, there will be a digital piano to suit your taste. The majority of pianos come in various finish options, and while black is overwhelmingly the most popular, it does not necessarily mean it is the best option for you.

White, oak, rosewood, and even walnut are excellent options, depending on the look you're going for.

2. Think about where you like to play

There are a few things to consider when you’re choosing where to position your digital piano. Firstly, you want it to be in an area that makes sense to how you use your home. A living room might be anti-social if you have a family of avid TV watchers, but similarly, you might not want to be holed away in a separate room while you practice.

A hallway or multi-use office space is a handy place to make a home for your digital piano, providing it with its own secluded spot where you can decorate freely. Grand pianos are often placed away from the wall, and this is a useful Feng Shui tip for digital pianos as well. Consider pulling back a few inches from the wall to enhance the sense of space.

3. Stick to dry decorative items

Coming from an interior perspective, I’m always keen to add potted plants and accessories where possible. However, this is something to avoid around a digital piano. While this might seem obvious to avid musicians, it’s still worth noting that vases and plants are best kept away from expensive, digital instruments just in case spillages occur.

Instead, if you’re looking to add decorative touches to the top of your piano, or even on a coffee table or shelves around the instrument, opt for faux plants or dried flowers where no water is required. Better safe than sorry.

4. Think about lighting

At the Ideal Home desk, we’re huge fans of incorporating portable lamps wherever possible in our homes. They add ambience to dark corners without needing to worry about access to plug sockets, and there are many different styles that allow you to lean into this trend no matter your taste.

Creating open shelving on the wall around a digital piano is a perfect way to find space for a lamp. Alternatively, you could opt for a standing lamp to add illumination when playing at night. For me, good lighting is essential, and I recommend a softer, warmer light, as that will help create a more relaxing environment for practising the piano.

5. Consider adding a cloth

Styling a cloth atop a piano is something I remember my grandparents doing years ago, but dare I say, it’s having a resurgence. We’ve seen ‘granny chic’ interiors gain popularity in recent years, so embracing this traditional aesthetic is a straightforward way to style your digital piano area and lean into this trend.

While some digital pianos don't have the same amount of space as a traditional upright piano, you can still find space to embrace the trend. Utilise an old table runner or source some vintage doilies to truly embrace a vintage scheme on and around your digital piano.

6. Experiment with height for scale

Digital pianos come in many different sizes, so it’s important to find the correct dimensions for your needs, but be prepared for it to take up a substantial amount of space. As digital pianos occupy a lot of horizontal space, contrasting this by maximising the vertical space will help to balance the area stylistically.

By keeping your décor at the same height as the piano, you’ll be naturally drawing the eye down. Instead, add height with standing lamps, wall art, and sprawling plants (faux, of course) that transform your music corner into an impressively decorated space that inspires you to play.

When you’re playing the piano, comfort is key. Particularly if a digital piano is situated in a room with wooden or stone flooring, you’ll want to ensure your feet are kept warm and snug while playing. Adding a rug is a simple solution for creating a cosy spot to play the piano, and it will also protect your floors from the piano legs.

I suggest opting for a tufted rug over a coarser jute-style rug, as this will provide the most padding and enhance a classic aesthetic.

8. Choose a bench carefully

Selecting the right bench for your digital piano set-up is as much about comfort as it is about style. Of course, you’ll want to choose a bench or stool with enough padding in the base to make it enjoyable to sit on for long stints, and you’ll also want one that is the correct height to ensure you are playing with proper posture.

That said, the best piano bench is also an important design choice. Opting for an antique stool is a simple way of adding classic appeal to a modern, digital set-up. Meanwhile, a more contemporary fold-up option will allow you to tuck it away in a cupboard easily, tidying up the space.

