The best Cyber Monday electronic drum set deals still live

Cyber Monday 2019 is in full flow, so we're here to pick out the best of the many, many deals on offer.
This is the decade when electronic drums really came of age. Build quality, playability and sound have all gone through the roof - along with the sales figures. So Cyber Monday is sure to see 1000's more of the best electronic drum sets from the likes of Roland, Yamaha and Alesis flying from the shelves.
Here, we've rounded up what we think are the pick of the deals so far. Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, however, so if you see a deal you like, it may not last long – get involved!
Our top Cyber Monday electronic drum set picks
Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon
This excellent electronic drum set bundle includes apair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player. What more do you need to start playing drums today?View Deal
Roland TD-17KV kit + pedal + headphones: just $1,199.99
Not only is the TD-17KV an incredible piece of kit that will stick with you throughout your drumming journey, but this mega deal includes a bundle of essential accessories – that's a pedal, headphones, throne and sticks thrown in. Save $243 todayView Deal
Roland TD-1K e-kit for beginners: save $150, pay just $349
If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommend. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal
Alesis Command X Mesh E-Drums: was $849.00, now $649.99
Another all-mesh bargain up for grabs this weekend, the Command X trumps The TD-MKX offering in pure numbers, with four cymbal pads and 70 drum kits. Right now you can save a huge $200!View Deal
Roland TD-17KVX: save $199.99 and get free throne!
For just $1799.99 you get fantastic real-feel mesh pads, a super powerful module and, with this ace Cyber Monday deal, a super comfy Roland hydraulic throne included.View Deal
Roland V-Drums TD-17KV: $129.99 off + free drum matt!
This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.View Deal
Roland TD-17KV e-kit: just $1,199.99, with a FREE drum mat
The TD-17 range hits the sweet spot in Roland’s V-drums range for features, sound and playing experience at an affordable price. Today, the KV edition is $129 off and comes complete with a free drum mat. An unmissable deal!View Deal
Simmons SD600: was $549.99 | now $419.99 | save $130
Simmons has a long and respected history in the electronic drums world. This kit is an absolute bargain for beginners or those needing a cheap home practice kit – mesh heads and user-friendly module, what more could you ask for?View Deal
Roland TD-17KL: just $999.99
Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal
Roland TD-25K: $1,999.99 @Sweetwater + free $200 gift card
This e-kit deal is an absolute steal, considering it was originally $2,778.99. A cutting-edge piece of kit for home practice and home recording, the TD-25K features all the power of Roland’s flagship drums in an affordable package. You can use your $200 gift card to pick up some sticks, headphones or a new amp, too!View Deal
Alesis Strike Pro bundle: $2,499.99 | save $122
Not only is this a super-capable kit complete with mesh heads and a powerful module, but this bundle comes complete with a kick pedal, hi-hat stand, throne, AKG K 240 headphones and sticks.View Deal
Cyber Monday e-percussion and drum triggers deals
KAT Percussion KTMP1 drum pad: $20 off @Sweetwater
Kickstart your exploration of hybrid drumming for less than $100 right now with KAT’s versatile, budget percussion pad. Cue one of the 50 built-in sounds, play with sticks or hands and connect a kick drum trigger and a hi-hat controller for hours of experimentation.View Deal
Roland RT-MicS Hybrid Drum Module: $169.99 | Save $100
Give your snare sound the boost it deserves with this clever all-in-one hybrid unit. Layer acoustic and electronic sounds, import your own sounds and customise your snare tone!View Deal
Roland TM-6 Trigger Module: $499.99 | Save $320 | 39% off
Take control of your hybrid sounds with this powerful, versatile module. It’s a great tool for live and studio playing and will only make you sound and play better.View Deal
Roland TM-1 Trigger Module: $109.99 | Save $70 | 39% off
Kickstart your hybrid set up for a silly price! With such a big saving you could afford to buy a couple of triggers, too.View Deal
