The 9 plugins we're hoping to see on sale this Black Friday

There's never been a more exciting time to be making music 'in-the-box', with many great plugin instruments and effects now available to help you push the boundaries of your music making, or simply make the whole process a lot easier!

Here we round up the best nine apps that we've reviewed in recent months, and that we're hoping to see discounted as part of this year’s epic Black Friday plugin deals . They are already top quality plugins, then, but if you can grab them for a bargain price, they are nigh on essential!

1. Arturia FX Collection 2 (Full price €399)

Software emulation specialist Arturia has become well-known for its ‘Effects You’ll Actually Use’ bundles including compressors, delays, modulations and filters. And the company is ‘actually’ correct; these bundles are fantastic and represent great value. What could be better? Well, how about all of these bundles, er, bundled into a super effects pack of 22 VST, VST3, AU, AAX plugins, with four modulations, three compressors, three reverbs, three delays, three filters, three bus effects and three preamps? You get emulations of classics including the Space Echo, 1176 and EMT 140 among others, and are effectively only paying €18 per plugin (as opposed to €99 if bought separately). It's already a bargain, then, but if this gets discounted any further, it will be the best bundle buy ever!

2. Slate & Ash Landforms (Full price £349)

Slate & Ash is a relatively new plugin developer that concentrates on instruments to produce film scores of an unusual nature. So where other titles in this round-up might take you on an orchestral journey, S&A adds a few twists along the way. Landforms, for example, uses acoustic instruments captured at Real World Studios but presents the user with many options to play them back and twist them into something else entirely, turning beautifully recorded acoustic content into shimmering pads, evolving textures and inspiring soundscapes. Really you can take it as far away from the original recordings – as good as they are – as you like, making it not just a source of imaginative cinematic music but a sound designer's dream too.

3. Waves Vocal Bender (Full price, $149)

Waves has a mountain of plugins for every occasion (check our our best Waves plugins guide for more), but one of the company's most recent and exciting releases is Vocal Bender which delivers speedy, real-time pitch shifting and some great, modern vocal production tricks, all behind a fantastic and intuitive UI. You can go from simple tuning through chorussing and adding harmonies, right up to complex modulated effects, all in a very short space of time. As much as the UI encourages experimentation, a range of great presets makes it easy to home in on favourite and common vocal effects making Vocal Bender outstandingly easy to use. And it's not a case of when it will be on offer but by how much as Waves is famous for its great software offers.

4. Focusrite FAST Plugins (Full price £89, or £5.99/month each)

Two big factors rocking the music software plugin world right now are Artificial Intelligence and subscription ownership, and Focusrite's latest FAST plugins offer a healthy dose of each. There are three plugins in the range: FAST Equaliser, Compressor and Reveal. The first two add EQ and compression settings according to your instrument type, and generate three graded flavours to choose from. FAST Reveal provides frequency-specific ducking to help differentiate between two tracks that occupy the same frequency space. Each plugin can be bought individually for £89 or £5.99/month for 15 months (after which you own it outright), and offers super fast AI action that works well to let you get on with the more creative side of music making.

5. Hit 'n' Mix RipX: DeepRemix (Full price, £79)

The business of 'de-mixing' a track into its vocal, drum, guitar and other track components is the Holy Grail of plugin development. Imagine lifting out a Beatles vocal, for example, to place in your own song? Copyright issues aside, the main barrier so far has been the quality of the results – isolate any part of a mix and you will get some artefacts. Hit 'n' Mix RipX: DeepRemix gets the job done well though – especially on vocals – and certainly good enough that you can take voice and beats from other songs and remix them into your own. Editing parts, copying and re-pitching is also easy, opening up whole new worlds of remixing and mashups with witchcraft like technology.

6. G-Force OB-E (Full price, £149)

When it comes to producing fantastic emulations of classic synths, few companies match the precision and character of GForce. It has some amazing emulations – including the OSCar, Minimoog, Mellotron and ARP Odyssey – so when it releases a new one, it's time to get excited. OB-E is an emulation (currently Mac only) of the 8-voice Oberheim SEM (Synthesizer Expander Module) where eight individual SEMs could be played together for eight voices of polyphony. It was a massive and much sought-after sound and it's here in all of its deep glory. You get UI resizing, loads of presets and other modern flourishes, but it's the full fat sound you buy this synth for and it never disappoints.

We could pick many an Orchestral Tools product for our wish-list for Black Friday discounts, partly because they don't come cheap to start with, but mostly because they are all, without exception, excellent. The company made a mark with the exceptional Ark Series which we're also hoping to see discounted soon, but Tallinn offers a quiet, more considered scoring option over its blustery and in your face Ark cousin. It takes Scandi-noire dramas as its cue and delivers winter atmosphere, incredible voices from the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and strings from the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra. Add articulations aplenty and you have one of the most stunning collections out there with which you could, if you'll excuse the obvious reference, make a Killing.

8. East West Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition (Full price, $795 or $50/month)

Fancy an entire orchestra at your fingertips? They don't come much better than this monster collection. Hollywood sound engineer Shawn Murphy recorded a huge assortment of orchestral instruments across the string, woodwind, brass and percussion spheres for East West's Hollywood Orchestra and now they've been repackaged into a new Opus engine which was put together by designers with Cubase, Contact and Studio One credentials, along with many all new instrument recordings. There are several levels to buy into Hollywood Opus, the most expensive being a $50/month sub or $795 outlay, but that gets you nearly a terabyte of 24-bit sampled orchestral perfection. We'd still love a discount though…

9. Baby Audio Spaced Out (Full price, $69)

Baby Audio is one of the latest plugin developers causing a huge stir with its unusual-looking but great-sounding effects. Spaced Out is the company's re-imagining of the Roland Space Echo – how it might appear today in soft form. It might not evoke much of the original's looks but the sounds are simply to die for. You get both an Echoes and Space Engine that utilise some great extras to really stretch your sound in ways you'd never imagine. Delays, for example, can be straight, lo-fi or simply 'wonky' while the Space section utilises an X-Y control to go between Trippy, Alien, Lush and Cosmic modulation effects. A mixer section allows you to combine the two to great effect and the results are simply mind-blowing, evoking the character of the original Space Echo and so much more.

Explore the latest early Black Friday deals

Get your hands on stone cold Waves classics like CLA Vocals, H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb, Abbey Road Vinyl and loads more, saving potentially hundreds of dollars in the process. Even better, the more you spend, the bigger the discount gets.

PB's early Black Friday deals are starting to drop already, with standouts including up to 95% off iZotope plugins and an epic 75% off Sonnox gear , including the awesome Oxford Inflator and Oxford Limiter.

The Lurssen Mastering Console for iPad/iPhone enables you to demo your projects on a wide variety of sound systems. The HD Engine version of the app allows unrestricted playback, processing and monitoring at 88.2/96kHz sample rates for DSP and export, selectable dithering and export of uncompressed formats such as WAV and FLAC. This 50% off sale drops the price from $99.99 to $49.99 and runs through to 30 November.

Give your recordings an injection of stunning sounds from the glorious E-Instruments family. The bundle includes keys, strings, horns and more, and is currently available for £359, (down from £1,109), while individual instruments are also available with a 50% discount.

Looking to upgrade your DAW, invest in new plugins or load up on virtual instruments? Sweetwater has launched a slew of early deals - up to 18 November - with money off titles from iZotope, Eventide, Reason, Toontrack, Baby Audio and loads more.