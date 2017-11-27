The 9 best drum innovations of 2017

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new drum innovations of 2017. First up we have Dixon’s Precision single and double pedals ...

We said: “Dixon happily concedes that there is no such thing as the perfect pedal; the Precision Coil was conceived to provide drummers with an alternative to anything else on the market. It’s an impressive achievement that is both innovative and competitively priced.”

The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer