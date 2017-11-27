The 9 best drum innovations of 2017
9. Dixon Precision single and double pedals
The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new drum innovations of 2017. First up we have Dixon’s Precision single and double pedals ...
We said: “Dixon happily concedes that there is no such thing as the perfect pedal; the Precision Coil was conceived to provide drummers with an alternative to anything else on the market. It’s an impressive achievement that is both innovative and competitively priced.”
The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer
8. Soundbrenner Pulse
We said: “A sleek design with a smart user interface and a high level of connectivity. A great idea and well worth drummers trying for themselves.”
7. Audio Technica ATM350D microphone
We said: “While this is not the cheapest drum mic on the market it’s probably the most user-friendly, versatile and quality-sounding option available. As a package, it’s hard to beat.”
Full review: Audio Technica ATM350D microphone review
6. Zoom Q2n Handy Video Recorder
We said: “Zoom has delivered a range of great products in the Q series. The Q2n is the newborn of the family, and Zoom has clearly taken on-board the best-loved functions of action cameras and applied it here - it’s bigger than a GoPro, but still small enough to fit neatly in a spare pocket on your stick/cymbal bag.”
Full review: Zoom Q2n Handy Video Recorder review
5. Remo FeltTone heads
We said: “With its new Felt Tone series Remo cleverly adapts the classic free-floating felt-strip bass drum damping trick to the 21st Century.”
Full review: Remo FeltTone heads review
4. Vic Firth Modern Jazz Collection sticks
We said: “Once confined to the prototype room at Vic Firth HQ, the five Modern Jazz Collection sticks were developed with top endorsers Jeff Ballard, Greg Hutchinson, Joe McCarthy and Lewis Nash, and were unleashed on the world in 2017. The result is a versatile range with firm applications in jazz, but which are ideal for other styles too."
3. ProMark FireGrain sticks
We said: “More than just an quirky marketing campaign, FireGrain sticks are heat-tempered (or make that ‘flame grilled’) in order to make the hickory harder and more durable – perfect for hard hitters or those who usually hack through multiple pairs of sticks per gig. That burnt black/brown look offers something a little different too."
2. Meinl Cymbal Tuners
We said: “More than just a gimmick, Meinl Cymbal Tuners represent a cost-effective way to get more mileage from your cymbal collection - whether you need lower volume for home practise or an entirely new sound for a recording session.”
Full review: Meinl Cymbal Tuners review
Winner: Roland SPD-SX Special Edition
We say: “The SPD-SX has been an essential tool for working drummers for years, but for 2017 Roland upgraded it with 16GB of on-board memory, enabling players to store hours of studio quality WAV samples. And if that’s not enough to convince you, just check out that funky new red sparkle finish!”