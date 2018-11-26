The 7 best drum innovations of 2018

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners.

The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new drum innovations of 2018. First up we have the Subpac M2X...

We say: This wearable bass solution packs a serious punch, working well to enhance drum monitoring both on and off the stage.

Read the review: Subpac M2X review