The 6 best drum videos of 2018

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best drum videos of 2018. First up we have Chad Smith getting fired up...

We say: Nothing beats an impromptu jam session, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is the undisputed king of popping up from nowhere to kick it! In this wild video, Chad joins the Kansas University brass band for a blast through Jimi Hendrix rocker Fire. It's as good as it sounds.