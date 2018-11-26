The 6 best drum videos of 2018
6. Chad Smith plays Jimi Hendrix's Fire with the KU Band
The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best drum videos of 2018. First up we have Chad Smith getting fired up...
We say: Nothing beats an impromptu jam session, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is the undisputed king of popping up from nowhere to kick it! In this wild video, Chad joins the Kansas University brass band for a blast through Jimi Hendrix rocker Fire. It's as good as it sounds.
The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association wit Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer
5. 8 year old drummer nails Led Zeppelin's Good Time Bad Times
We say: There are loads of videos online of young drum prodigies making us all wish we'd picked up sticks years earlier, but not all of them bring as much of a smile to the face as this gem did. The 8 year drummer in this video clearly relishes tackling this Led Zeppelin classic but, more impressively, absolutely nails John Bonham's tricksy bass drum triplets.
4. Every type of drum cover starring Jared Dines
We say: Jared is best known for his guitar parody videos but, rather annoyingly, he's a killer drummer too! Here, Jared runs the full gamut of drum cover personalities, and aces every one. Our favourites are 2005 cover guy and makes everything metal guy. Which one are you?
3. Jonathan Moffett Performs 'Smooth Criminal' On Drumeo
We say: For his first ever Drumeo appearance, Moffett chose to show the world exactly why he was Michael Jackson's go-to live drummer (Moffett would have been the drummer for the ill-fated This Is It shows). This performance of Jackson hit Smooth Criminal sees Moffett digging tight into the groove and showing off his insane pocket. There are fills, but not many...
2. Costumed drummer destroys the kit at children’s music concert
We say: We have a few questions to ask about this one: 1) What the hell is going on; 2) What did the audition entail; and 3) Isn't the drummer hot in there? This mad clip surfaced late in 2018 and shows a drummer dressed in a massive pink cartoon character costume, live on stage drumming along to a kid's song. All is normal until the drummer unexpectedly breaks into rapid 32nd notes on the hats, before blastbeating and filling their way to the end. Magic.
Winner: Dave Grohl presents Play
We say: This surprise release, unleashed back in the summer of 2018, reminds us that Dave Grohl is a genuine musical genius. The video starts with a mini-documentary, exploring the rewards and challenges of learning an instrument and creating music, before Grohl launches into 23-minutes of original music, which sees him playing everything from drums, guitars and bass, to keys and tambourine – it's the ultimate one-man band. The video is a feat of timing, a project of passion and the music is fantastic, too. Switch off your phone, grab a coffee and just watch.