The 14 best drum albums of 2017

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best drum albums of 2017. First up we have Tony Allen’s The Source...

We say: “Following on from his excellent Blakey tribute EP earlier this year, Allen’s full LP of original tracks similarly echoes famed jazz label Blue Note’s classic era, as well as being a proving ground for some of today’s most exciting musicians.”

The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer