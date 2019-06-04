The 1010 Music Blackbox standalone sampler workstation is shipping now

The 1010 Music has announced its Blackbox sampler / groovebox / workstation is now shipping.

To coincide with the news, 1010 Music has released two new videos showcasing the instrument; featuring a performance and a behind-the-scenes demo.

Originally announced at Synthplex back in April , the sampler enables you to record, save/load, apply effects and edit one-shot samples and beat-sliced loops, all with the aid of the touchscreen interface.

Sequences can be created with samples by tapping the pads, playing a virtual keyboard, using external MIDI controllers, or by drawing-in notes using the piano roll editor.

Once created, those sequences can be used in song sections, whilst building entire compositions and you’re also afforded the option to add stereo effects.

The unit is housed in a rugged metal enclosure, so should handle being thrown in a bag for live shows and it also comes bundled with plenty of sample pack content, courtesy of SoundTrack Loops and Loopmasters.

Blackbox is available now for $599 with orders being taken on the 1010 Music website .

Blackbox specs