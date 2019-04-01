Synthplex 2019: 1010 Music unleashes desktop groovebox sampler, Blackbox

Synthplex 2019: 1010 Music, makers of the Bitbox , has announced a new desktop sampler which looks to bear some similarities to the Eurorack sampling machine.

The portable sampler and groovebox enables you to record, save/load, apply effects and edit one-shot samples and beat-sliced loops, all with the aid of the touchscreen interface.

Sequences can be created with samples by tapping the pads, playing a virtual keyboard, using external MIDI controllers, or by drawing-in notes using the piano roll editor.

Once created, those sequences can be used in song sections, whilst building entire compositions and you’re also afforded the option to add stereo effects.

Blackbox is housed in a rugged metal enclosure, so should handle being thrown in a bag for live shows and it also comes bundled with plenty of sample pack content, courtesy of SoundTrack Loops and Loopmasters.

The unit will be available from May 2019 for $599 and more information can be found on the 1010 Music website .

Blackbox features