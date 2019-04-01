Synthplex 2019: 1010 Music unleashes desktop groovebox sampler, Blackbox

Synthplex 2019: 1010 Music, makers of the Bitbox, has announced a new desktop sampler which looks to bear some similarities to the Eurorack sampling machine.
The portable sampler and groovebox enables you to record, save/load, apply effects and edit one-shot samples and beat-sliced loops, all with the aid of the touchscreen interface.
Sequences can be created with samples by tapping the pads, playing a virtual keyboard, using external MIDI controllers, or by drawing-in notes using the piano roll editor.
Once created, those sequences can be used in song sections, whilst building entire compositions and you’re also afforded the option to add stereo effects.
Blackbox is housed in a rugged metal enclosure, so should handle being thrown in a bag for live shows and it also comes bundled with plenty of sample pack content, courtesy of SoundTrack Loops and Loopmasters.
The unit will be available from May 2019 for $599 and more information can be found on the 1010 Music website.
Blackbox features
- Record/edit samples and sequences to create songs via a fast, intuitive touchscreen interface
- Expandable microSD memory slot for importing WAVs, hours of audio recording/playback time and saving samples and Presets
- Combine loops with different tempos using built-in BPM synchronization and beat-slicing. Play one-shot samples and loops from pads and/or a virtual keyboard
- Create and edit sequences using a standard Piano Roll interface
- Connect external hardware via USB to expand performance and control capabilities.
- Make music anywhere thanks to a compact and nearly indestructible design
- Includes a sound library of beat packs with loops and one-shots by SoundTrack Loops and Loopmasters
- Input/output connectors to easily integrate with other studio and live sound tools: MIDI IO and Clock via USB and TRS, one 1/8” Audio In, three 1/8” Audio Outs plus a 1/8” Headphone/Stereo Output and USB power