Fancy a touchscreen Eurorack sampler module? Then Bitbox is for you

1010music has announced that it is shipping Bitbox, a brand new Eurorack sampler module with a touchscreen.
According to 1010music, Bitbox "delivers recording, clip launching, and looping in a musically intelligent way."
Alongside 24-bit/48kHz recording through a stereo input, the module also features a capacitive touchscreen that will enable you to browse and load sounds from the microSD slot.
Bitbox is available now from 1010music for $599.
Bitbox features
- Playback of up to 16 simultaneous samples from internal memory or up to 4 directly from microSD.
- Trigger samples via touch screen, CV gate inputs, or MIDI input
- Import or export WAV files with your Mac or PC using a microSD card (included)
- Free samples including beats and other samples by producer Jason Donnelly (DJ Puzzle)
- 24-bit/48kHz stereo input for high quality recordings, with stereo output and two mono effects sends
- Stereo or mono recording with the option to synchronize start/stop times to clock inputs with a maximum recording time of up to 4 hours.
- Multiple clip Launch Modes, including One-Shot, Toggle, Gate, and a Repeat mode to allow quantised retriggering of clips while a key is held or via the touch screen. Normal playback resumes when the key or button is released.
- Scene Trigger, which plays back an entire row of four clips/loops at once via touch screen or modulation inputs (which can also be assigned to modulate sample start, length, or pitch)
- Playback can be immediate or synchronized to analog or MIDI clock
- Control of sample parameters, including start position, length, gain, loop mode, launch quantisation and pitch, including pitch modulation via CV input
- Save/recall up to 12 different banks of samples and their configuration
- Import bitbox Presets (a 4x4 bank of samples with playback parameters) directly into Ableton Live
- Accepts TRS MIDI input compatible with Arturia and other products
- 26 HP Eurorack compatible. +12V: 350mA, -12V: 0mA, 5V: 0mA