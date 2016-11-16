Fancy a touchscreen Eurorack sampler module? Then Bitbox is for you

1010music has announced that it is shipping Bitbox, a brand new Eurorack sampler module with a touchscreen.

According to 1010music, Bitbox "delivers recording, clip launching, and looping in a musically intelligent way."

Alongside 24-bit/48kHz recording through a stereo input, the module also features a capacitive touchscreen that will enable you to browse and load sounds from the microSD slot.

Bitbox is available now from 1010music for $599.

Bitbox features