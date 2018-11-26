The 10 best drum albums of 2018

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new drum albums of 2018. First up we have Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band's album Body And Shadow...

We say: Louisiana jazz drumming luminary Brian Blade has been making music with his Fellowship Band for 20 years now, and the outfit celebrate that anniversary with another beautiful record on famed jazz label Blue Note. It’s a record that also happens to be a lesson in drumming finesse.

With bassist Chris Thomas and pianist Jon Cowherd and sax player/clarinettist Myron Walden, the musicians create some gorgeously arranged, subtly virtuosic but laid-back New Orleans’ style jazz, with Brian’s stunning brush-work sitting just where it should to create both texture and colour on stand-outs like ‘Duality’ and ‘Broken Leg Days’.