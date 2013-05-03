SampleRadar: 592 free tuneful toy samples

Certain musical instruments are often dismissed as toys, but there are also toys that can be used as musical instruments.
It's these bleepy funboxes that we're paying tribute to in this instalment of SampleRadar, as we take the electronic toys of your youth out of the attic and into the studio.
What you need to know
The tuneful toys samples are divided into eight folders, each of which is labelled according to the type of sounds it contains.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The tuneful toys samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Casio SA-01 glitch jazz
Kids' tone phone
Stylophone FX
Talking Teacher vocal glitch
Tuneful toys samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub