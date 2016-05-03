New tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2016)
AudioRealism Bass Line 3
A treasure trove of gear has come into our tech team's office in the last month, from plugins galore to lush hardware.
Here, we look at everything that appeared on MusicRadar in April, starting with the AudioRealism Bass Line 3.
MusicRadar's Verdict
“One of the best TB-303 emulations money can buy becomes the best by some margin. Your move, rest of the industry.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioRealism Bass Line 3 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group Decimort 2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The definitive bitcrusher and sample rate reducer. You might not need it, but you should certainly want it.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Decimort 2 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sinevibes Fraction
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A shopping list of obvious suggestions for improvement can't detract from the fine results delivered by this superb slicer.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Fraction review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Softube Fix Flanger and Doubler
MusicRadar's Verdict
“They might seem similar, but Fix Flanger and Doubler make for a brilliant pairing of modulation effects, whether you stick with automatic sweeping or get hands-on.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Fix Flanger and Doubler review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kymatica AUM
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A simple to use package that is rammed with features. Highly recommended.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kymatica AUM review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Rogue Amoeba Loopback
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A neat tool for musicians, producers and podcasters alike.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rogue Amoeba Loopback review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
HOFA 4U+ BlindTest
MusicRadar's Verdict
“An excellent way to shoot out plugins against one another.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HOFA 4U+ BlindTest review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments Discovery Series: India
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Our favourite Discovery Series instrument so far, India sounds absolutely breathtaking.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Discovery Series: India review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
UVI PX Apollo
MusicRadar's Verdict
“We could take or leave the bass section, and UVI needs to start writing proper manuals, but otherwise, this is a great start for the PX range.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI PX Apollo review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Impact Soundworks Peak Rider
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A fresh take on sidechain-triggered dynamics processing, Peak Rider is a solid tool for mixing and creative purposes.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Impact Soundworks Peak Rider review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Valhalla DSP Valhalla Plate
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Costello's done it again. Valhalla Plate is an absolutely essential reverb plugin that no producer should be without. Incredible!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Valhalla DSP Valhalla Plate review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Positive Grid Pro Series
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Three capable classic-style compressors offering a good degree of customisation and a wide range of sonic flavours.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid Pro Series review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware PSP 2445
MusicRadar's Verdict
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP 2445 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Antelope Orion Studio
MusicRadar's Verdict
”The Orion is without doubt one of the most flexible and best featured interfaces we have seen.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Antelope Orion Studio review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Aston Microphones Halo
MusicRadar's Verdict
”It filters reflections effortlessly, allowing vocals and instruments to get right up on the mic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aston Microphones Halo review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Koma Komplex Sequencer
MusicRadar's Verdict
”It is complex but it could be just what you need to free yourself from the dreaded screen and mouse.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Koma Komplex Sequencer review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
zplane reTune
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Nothing else offers such a range of pitch adjustment uses at such high quality and with such ease. It's terrific fun, too!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: zplane reTune review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Make Noise System Cartesian
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A fantastic starting point for exploration into the world of modular synthesis.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Make Noise System Cartesian review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
IceGear Mersenne
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Mersenne's percussive focus sets it out from the rest and you shouldn't hesitate in downloading it now.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IceGear Mersenne review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
PEDALpUNK PEDALpUNK
MusicRadar's Verdict
”It's not an essential bit of kit, and it's very pricey, but it fills its niche well.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PEDALpUNK review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Olafur Arnalds' Composer Toolkit & Samuel Sim's Chrysalis
MusicRadar's Verdict
”To find two libraries content to seduce with such compelling, delicate charms is a delight.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Olafur Arnalds' Composer Toolkit & Samuel Sim's Chrysalis review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Violet Design The Atomic
MusicRadar's Verdict
”By avoiding an 'all-rounder' design Violet have created a unique mic that can add weight to a recording.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Violet Design The Atomic review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Sound Canvas VA
MusicRadar's Verdict
”An interesting and mildly entertaining museum piece, this frustrating ROMpler won't be of much use to modern musicians.”
2.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Sound Canvas VA review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group Devastor 2
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Devastor 2 is a compact distortion that produces outrageous sounds you can't ignore at a price you can't resist.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Devastor 2 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware PSP E27
MusicRadar's Verdict
”A stunning and versatile mixing and mastering EQ that rewards the time spent learning its old-school workflow many times over.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP E27 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Joey Sturgis Tones Finality
MusicRadar's Verdict
”Good performance and value for money make Finality well worth checking out. Don't even think about the Lite version, though, when Advanced is just $30 more.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joey Sturgis Tones Finality review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
MeldaProduction MCharacter
MusicRadar's Verdict
”MCharacter successfully combines harmonic shaping and synthesis in a corrective and creative plugin, in a way we've simply never seen before.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MCharacter review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Celemony Melodyne 4
MusicRadar's Verdict
”We can't recommend Melodyne 4 highly enough, although you'll want to plump for the Studio version if you can afford it.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Celemony Melodyne 4 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
