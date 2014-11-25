Free Waves plugin available on Black Friday

We'll be keeping an eye out for the best discounted products on Black Friday (28 November), but how about we kick off the season of extravagant spending with one that won't cost you a bean? Waves has announced that it'll be giving away a new plugin at the end of the week, and you won't even have to fight the crowds on the high street to get your hands on it.

Entering your email address on the Waves website means you'll be notified as soon as the plugin becomes available. What this is or does remains to be seen, but it's fair to say that Waves has a pretty good record in the audio processing department, so it's probably worth staying in the loop.

Looking for more great deals on software and plugins? With Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it could be worth waiting to see what the best Black Friday plugin deals deliver.