Save up to $200 on these stunning Fender Jaguar deals for Black Friday

If you're anything like us, you're keeping a close eye on the Fender deals this Black Friday and this is one of the biggest savings we've seen – a huge $200 off a very appealing Modern Player Jag.

With a pair of the newly-designed Player humbuckers, this Jaguar is a rockier proposition than many. But that Surf Pearl is classic Fender.

Built in Fender’s factory in Ensenada, Mexico, the off-set guitar features two Player Series Alnico humbucker pickups with a three-way selector switch, a C modern-shaped maple neck and 22 medium jumbo frets.

With a massive $200 off at Musician's Friend, this is a great chance to get some of that classic Fender look and a solid rock tone.

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

This Shoreline Gold Fender Standard Jaguar HH Limited Edition guitar is another double 'bucker beauty. And that finish reflects back to classic Fender heritage – it'll look great under stage lights too.

It features Fender's comfortable modern 'C'-shaped neck profile, 9.5-inch radius pau ferro fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets. Like the Modern Player, the body is alder. It's another $499 bargain at Musician's Friend.

We'd have a hard time picking between these two to buy!