Save up to $200 on these stunning Fender Jaguar deals for Black Friday

If you're anything like us, you're keeping a close eye on the Fender deals this Black Friday and this is one of the biggest savings we've seen – a huge $200 off a very appealing Modern Player Jag.
With a pair of the newly-designed Player humbuckers, this Jaguar is a rockier proposition than many. But that Surf Pearl is classic Fender.
Built in Fender’s factory in Ensenada, Mexico, the off-set guitar features two Player Series Alnico humbucker pickups with a three-way selector switch, a C modern-shaped maple neck and 22 medium jumbo frets.
With a massive $200 off at Musician's Friend, this is a great chance to get some of that classic Fender look and a solid rock tone.
This Shoreline Gold Fender Standard Jaguar HH Limited Edition guitar is another double 'bucker beauty. And that finish reflects back to classic Fender heritage – it'll look great under stage lights too.
It features Fender's comfortable modern 'C'-shaped neck profile, 9.5-inch radius pau ferro fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets. Like the Modern Player, the body is alder. It's another $499 bargain at Musician's Friend.
We'd have a hard time picking between these two to buy!
