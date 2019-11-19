Save up to 95% on plugins in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale

As we all know, Black Friday is a great time to grab a pre-Christmas bargain, but it’s not just hardware that you can save on. You can also expect an avalanche of Black Friday plugin deals , with developers and retailers competing fiercely for your hard-earned cash.

The good news is that some of the very best of these deals can be found over at Plugin Boutique, and many are live already. You can save a whopping 95% on plugins from Air Music and Soundspot, for example, and that’s just the tip of the discount iceberg.

Other highlights include up to 69% off KV331 Audio’s SynthMaster range, and 40% off Arturia’s heavily loaded V Collection 7. There’s 25% off all of Output’s instruments, effects and expansions, and a staggering 72% off Eventide’s Anthology XI effect bundle.