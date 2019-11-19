Save up to 95% on plugins in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale

As we all know, Black Friday is a great time to grab a pre-Christmas bargain, but it’s not just hardware that you can save on. You can also expect an avalanche of Black Friday plugin deals, with developers and retailers competing fiercely for your hard-earned cash.
The good news is that some of the very best of these deals can be found over at Plugin Boutique, and many are live already. You can save a whopping 95% on plugins from Air Music and Soundspot, for example, and that’s just the tip of the discount iceberg.
Other highlights include up to 69% off KV331 Audio’s SynthMaster range, and 40% off Arturia’s heavily loaded V Collection 7. There’s 25% off all of Output’s instruments, effects and expansions, and a staggering 72% off Eventide’s Anthology XI effect bundle.
You can check out all of the deals on the Plugin Boutique website. Just don’t blame us if you come away loaded with new plugins and just a little lighter on cash.
Save up to 95% on plugins at Plugin Boutique
Enjoy massive savings on plugins from a whole host of developers, including Arturia, Eventide, iZotope, KV331 Audio and many more.View Deal