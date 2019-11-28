Save an eye-watering $664 on the Black Friday iZotope bundle deal at Plugin Boutique

Plugin Boutique has unleashed an absolute barnstorming deal in association with iZotope, with a, quite frankly unbelievable, $664/£515.70/€603.70 off the iZotope Black Friday bundle.
For a limited time, the Black Friday bundle combines seven inspiring tools into one package including the recently upgraded Elements Suite (RX Elements, Ozone Elements, Neutron Elements, Nectar Elements), DDLY, Mobius Filter, and Trash 2. With a total value of $713, it can be all yours for just $49.
Neutron Elements includes an EQ, Compressor, Transient Shaper, and Exciter built with an obsession for great sound. Pick from hundreds of professionally designed presets or go totally manual with confidence that you’re on your way to a great mix.
RX 7 Elements comes packed with four of iZotope's best repair tools, a standalone audio editor. The brand new Repair Assistant, new to version 7, uses the digital signal processing in RX Elements to analyze your audio and provide solutions to quickly correct the most common issues.
Using the new Vocal Assistant, Nectar Elements analyzes and adapts to your vocal sound, taking the guesswork out of placing your vocal in the mix and letting you make your vocals stand out in just a few clicks.
Ozone Elements delivers essential mastering tools to balance your audio in stereo with an improved Imager, featuring a new “Stereoize” mode that can bring transparent width and depth to narrow mixes.
Trash 2 takes the best of Trash and makes it even better. With an entirely new sonic architecture, brand new features, optimized performance, better sound quality, and support for modern hosts and formats.
DDLY Dynamic Delay responds to your track's musical dynamics to create versatile and intriguing delays. It's a one-of-a-kind effects plug-in that delays the signal differently depending on the character of the sound, without turning your track to aural mud.
Add movement and emotion to your music with Mobius Filter’s infinitely ascending or descending filter sweeps. Find the sweet spot for your track quickly and fluidly, to push to extreme heights or add subtle hints of motion.
