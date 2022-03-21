SampleRadar: 503 free synth arpeggio samples

SampleRadar remembers the days when it had to practice arpeggios for dreaded piano exams, but these days, it's happy to play a note or two and let a synth do the hard work.

Which brings us to this week's collection of royalty-free sounds, which contains soaring arpeggios produced by a range of synthesizers.

What you need to know

The samples are split into folders, each of which is labelled to give you an idea of what's contained within.

All the samples are supplied as 16-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The synth arpeggio samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Arp FX

Chord arp

Single note arp

Juno arp

Synth arpeggio samples: click to download

Synth arpeggio samples (182MB)

Tutorials

14 creative Reason RPG-8 arpeggiator tips

How to create a Jupiter-style synth arpeggio

How to build perfect synth arpeggiator parts

Use arpeggiators to create 80s-style synth melodies

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub