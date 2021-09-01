More

New Rhodes electric piano confirmed: the MK8 is coming soon

The long and winding Rhodes to release continues…

Now under new ownership, Rhodes is playing the long game as it prepares to release its new electric piano, which we now know will be called the MK8.

This is being worked on at the company’s factory in Leeds, and will be going on sale soon.

Further details are still tantalisingly out of reach, but it’s clear from the latest teaser photo that the distinctive look of previous models has been retained.

Expect more information to be drip-fed on a weekly basis between now and the release date. Keep your eye on the Rhodes website for further details.

