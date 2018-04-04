New tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2018)
Universal Audio Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor
Out music tech reviews team has had the usual mix of software and hardware to look at recently, with a fine assortment of new releases landing on their test bench.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the tech gear that we reviewed on the site during the last month. Let's kick things off with something distressing...
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Like having a real Distressor inside your DAW, EL8 Distressor brings one of the greatest dynamics processors ever made to Apollo and UAD-2 in style.”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Newfangled Audio Elevate Bundle
MusicRadar's verdict:
“EQuivocate is awesome, but Elevate is the real story - it’s a dynamics sculpting beast.”
FULL REVIEW: Newfangled Audio Elevate Bundle
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
IK Multimedia iRig Keys I/O 49
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid production setup, combining MIDI control and audio interfacing with a knockout software bundle.”
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Keys I/O 49
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sound Radix Powair
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An absolutely stunning compressor and leveller that no one should be without.”
FULL REVIEW: Sound Radix Powair
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Unfiltered Audio SpecOps
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A brilliantly conceived spectral effects plugin for sound designers and progressively-minded electronic musicians.”
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio SpecOps
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Dmitry Sches Thorn
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Thorn is a world-class soft synth that we confidently predict will become a dance music production staple.”
FULL REVIEW: Dmitry Sches Thorn
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Plugin Boutique Scaler
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It falls flat at the offline export stage, but in every other regard, Scaler is a powerful aid for musicians of all ability levels.”
FULL REVIEW: Plugin Boutique Scaler
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group Toraverb 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Even at its increased price-point, Toraverb 2 is still one of the biggest bargains in music software - don’t miss it.”
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Toraverb 2
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Steinberg Cubase Pro 9.5
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There are no radical changes, but most new features are well-implemented and worthwhile. Cubase remains an excellent and well-featured DAW.”
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase Pro 9.5
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Radial Engineering Key Largo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Quality, durability and flexibility meet in a stompbox-format mixer that bridges analogue and digital realms both live and in the studio.”
FULL REVIEW: Radial Engineering Key Largo
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Focal Shape 65
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Delivering delicious frequency balance, terrific transient detail and crystal-clear stereo, this is a worthy monitor upgrade for the price.”
FULL REVIEW: Focal Shape 65
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Ableton Live 10
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With copious workflow enhancements, a stellar synth and the amazing Echo, Live 10 is an unmissable upgrade.”
FULL REVIEW: Ableton Live 10
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Erica Synths Acidbox III
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A characterful, gritty analogue effect, made all the more flexible by its stereo signal path and modulation options.”
FULL REVIEW: Erica Synths Acidbox III
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dubreq Stylophone Gen X-1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Stylophone adds a thoughtful set of synthesis basics to make a useful, creative instrument for fans of the original’s unique tone.”
FULL REVIEW: Dubreq Stylophone Gen X-1
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)