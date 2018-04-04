New tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2018)

Out music tech reviews team has had the usual mix of software and hardware to look at recently, with a fine assortment of new releases landing on their test bench.

Here, we take a digested look at all of the tech gear that we reviewed on the site during the last month. Let's kick things off with something distressing...

Read more: Universal Audio Apollo x6

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Like having a real Distressor inside your DAW, EL8 Distressor brings one of the greatest dynamics processors ever made to Apollo and UAD-2 in style.”

FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor

5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)