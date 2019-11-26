IK Multimedia goes Black Friday bonkers with up to 60% off Total Studio 2 MAX and SampleTank 4

We thought that IK Multimedia might have shot its Black Friday bolt when it announced its Happy Holi-deals promotion a couple of weeks ago, but it turns out that there was an even better offer to come.

Right now, you can save up to 60% on the Total Studio 2 MAX bundle, SampleTank 4 and SampleTank 4 MAX , but these offers will only be around until 2 December, so get in quick if you want to take advantage of them.

As its name suggests, Total Studio 2 MAX is very much an IK Multimedia greatest hits collection, featuring pretty much everything you need to make music in your DAW. All of the company’s big hitters are here - the likes of AmpliTube, T-RackS, SampleTank, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, Syntronik, MODO BASS, Lurssen Mastering Console and many more.

In fact, the bundle contains a total of 94 products, 16,800 sounds, 39 mixing/mastering processors and over 350 gear models for guitar and bass. T he download version is down from $1,000 to $400 , and the boxed/USB version is down from $1,030 to $420 , so there’ll never be a better time to buy. Special upgrade prices are available, too - check them out below.

If it’s just great sounds you’re looking for, check out SampleTank 4 and SampleTank 4 MAX, each of which has them in abundance. You also get deep editing options, a new modulation matrix, and groove players that can bring life to the patches.

The flagship MAX version contains over 250GB of samples and 8,000 sounds, and can currently be had for $250 as a download (down from $500) and $265 in boxed/USB format (down from $530) . The standard version, meanwhile, drops from $300 to $150 if you download it , and $320 to $165 if you go for boxed/USB . Again, upgrades and crossgrades are available, too.

You can check out all of these Black Friday offers on the IK Multimedia website.

IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 MAX prices

IK Multimedia SampleTank prices