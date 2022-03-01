10 ways to find band members and musicians to collaborate with

Where can I find musicians and band members?

Finding band members is no easy feat: solid local musicians are often quickly snapped up, and - as we all know - there's never a shortage of available guitar players. To assist you in your search, we've put together a list of ten ways to seek out and pin down that elusive drummer, vocalist or bagpiper.

1. Join My Band (UK)

A website aimed squarely at those looking to form musical connections and collaborate with others. Sign up for free today and you can immediately view ads based on your location - there’s thousands listed, so it's a decent place to start.

Join My Band

2. Gumtree (UK)

For many, Gumtree is the first thing that comes to mind when they consider advertising online. It’s free to post adverts on here, and you're able to search by region in the section titled Music, Bands and Musicians.

Gumtree

3. JamKazam

JamKazam gives you the ability to play music live with others, online. Remotely rehearse with people you know, or join open jam sessions with people playing at a similar level of ability. There's even capability to record and broadcast your performances.

We tested JamKazam out, jamming with guitar and drums (both with broadband connected via an ethernet cable) and had a lot of fun - especially using our onboard plugins such as AmpliTube along with it.

JamKazam

4. BandMix (UK)

Another reliable resource for musicians looking to collaborate, BandMix enables you to create your own profile, including audio samples of your work - this gives people the chance to hear what you're about, and helps you fine-tune your search for collaborators.

BandMix

5. Join-A-Band.com

This one does what it says on the tin. A pleasantly old-school website aimed at musicians looking for a band, and bands looking for musicians. Simply register and write up an appealing ad, then wait for the responses to roll in. The website's free to use, and features ads from countries across the globe.

Join-A-Band.com

6. Craiglist (US)

America's answer to Gumtree, Craigslist is probably the first place many will look when hunting for musical co-conspirators. Head to the website and open up the Musicians category in their Community section. If you're writing up an ad for Craigslist, be sure to include samples of your previous work, and clearly outline what you're looking for - this'll help you find people that you really want to work with.

Craiglist

7. Reddit

Forums are a great shout for seeking out potential bandmembers, and there's no better choice than the world's biggest: Reddit. The site has a number of subreddits dedicated to this purpose, including r/bandmembers, r/musicians, and r/NeedABand, but r/FindABand is your best bet. With over 6,000 members and a supportive community, its a solid place to start your quest for musical connection.

r/FindABand

8. Kompoz

According to Kompoz, their platform allows you to "crowdsource songs with a bass player in Stockholm, a drummer in Nashville, and a guitar player in Kalamazoo." Facilitating global collaboration through a shared cloud-based workspace, the site gives musicians a platform to upload unfinished compositions and seek out those who may be able to collaborate.

Written a solid riff but can't play the drums? Simply post your stems in the "Collaborations that need drums" section, and watch the virtual bandmates roll in. Kompoz operates on a tiered pricing structure, but you can get started for free.

Kompoz

Musician's Contact have been providing a free service to find fellow musicians and vocalists for over 45 years. Ads are checked for accuracy by the moderators, so you're more likely to find legitimate potential bandmembers here than on other similar websites. After building a profile, musicians can specify which type of instrumentalist they're looking for, and add more detailed requirements such as sight-reading ability and willingness to travel.

Musician's Contact

10. Go outside!

There's plenty of useful resources online for meeting musical collaborators, but we still highly recommend taking your search IRL. Advertising for band members locally can help you find likeminded musicians who live nearby, which will make meeting up for rehearsals ten times easier. Post flyers in gig venues, ask around at recording studios and rehearsal spaces, or just put the word out with friends and colleagues - you never know who might be looking to collaborate.