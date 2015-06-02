New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2015)
Faith PJE Signature FSGNCLPT London Plane
There's been a wealth of new gear coming through the Total Guitar and Guitarist office of late and last month saw reviews of new acoustics, stompboxes, electrics, amplifiers and effects.
Browse the gallery to view all of the reviews posted on the site last month, starting with the Faith PJE Signature FSGNCLPT London Plane...
"An extremely consistent instrument, with quality at the fore. Excellent attention to detail throughout."
4.5 out of 5
Joyo JF-314 Husky Drive
"Good with single coils, but works OCD-style wonders with a humbucker-equipped guitar."
5 out of 5
Farida M-15E
"It's well made, sounds fine both acoustically and amplified, and comes in at a decent price - that's all we could ask for."
3 out of 5
Joyo JF-316 Future Chorus
"An affordable mini-chorus with sweet, shimmering tones."
5 out of 5
Suhr Shiba Drive Reloaded
"Amp-enhancing overdrive with a choice of smoothness."
4.5 out of 5
Red Witch Factotum Bass Suboctave Drive
"If you want to add distortion and/or sub-octave effects, check this out."
4.5 out of 5
Korg Sledgehammer Pro
"Not the cheapest, but in terms of accuracy, the Pro is the way to go."
4.5 out of 5
Strandberg Boden 8
"If you're serious about eight-string instruments this is one of the most innovative and intuitive designs out there."
4.5 out of 5
Cort CGC7 Electro nylon cutaway
"Affordable and stage-friendly, a good starter for nylon-string wannabes."
3.5 out of 5
Suhr Rufus
"A fuzz for all seasons, with variety and versatility in spades."
4 out of 5
Vigier GV Rock
"A versatile rock guitar that sports one of the most playable necks out there."
4.5 out of 5
Nemphasis Silver Box
"A versatile boost with useful tonal shifts."
4 out of 5
Suhr Riot Reloaded
"A stack-in-a-box with practical voicing options for classy amp-style distortion."
4.5 out of 5
Jackson JS12 Dinky
"This is a quality guitar that outshines many similarly priced starters - if you'd handed this to us when we were first learning, we'd have been thrilled."
4 out of 5
Nemphasis The Muff
"Familiar name, familiar sound, enhanced features."
4 out of 5
Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII Combo
"If you're after classic heavyweight British tone and iconic styling, the new Rockerverb doesn't disappoint."
4 out of 5
Suhr Koji Comp
"Versatile compression with extra top end if you need it."
4 out of 5
Nemphasis Liquid Mind
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4 out of 5
Jackson JS32Q Dinky Arch Top
"Equip this beast with a set of Seymour Duncans or DiMarzios and you'll have a serious electric that's anything but budget."
4 out of 5
Nemphasis VT Comp
"Keeps your signal consistent and under control without messing with your tone."
4 out of 5
Nemphasis Mr Q Driwah
"Not for everyone, but this pedal has a unique, quirky sound."
3.5 out of 5
Jackson JS32T Rhoads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
5 out of 5
Orange Rockerverb 100 MKIII Head
"A loud, versatile head that easily swaps from classic rock and blues tones to modern rock and metal."
4 out of 5
Nemphasis X7 Tube Overdrive
"Ace overdrive! It seems that, sometimes, only a valve will do..."
4.5 out of 5
PRS SE A15AL Alex Lifeson Thinline
"It'll need some help on stage, but this is a classy thinline electro that makes a great at-home guitar."
4 out of 5
Italia Fiorano Standard
"Italia has reimagined a classic-looking guitar for the modern age."
4 out of 5
Fret-King Corona 60 Fluence Equipped
"A classy version of a classic recipe that, with Fluence's unique attributes, makes a first-class choice."
4.5 out of 5
Ibanez JS140
"As a mid-priced rock-ready electric, we reckon you'll be impressed."
4 out of 5
Gibson Memphis ES-335 Satin 2015
"At this price, we'd ignore the more expensive gloss version - it's simply a killer-sounding contemporary ES-335 with classic looks."
4.5 out of 5
Fret-King Corona 70 Fluence Equipped
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4.5 out of 5
Gibson Memphis ES-339 Satin 2015
"Compact dimensions with classic tones and styling; if you want the ES-335 experience in a smaller package, then this is it."
4.5 out of 5
PRS S2 Vela
"This is the finest S2 to date... and a PRS guitar that certainly isn't for doctors and dentists!"
5 out of 5
Fender '63 Tube Reverb
"The daddy of all spring reverbs is still potent, even half a century on."
4.5 out of 5
IK Multimedia iRig 2
"Cheap and cheerful no-brainer plug-in-and-play unit, just add headphones."
3.5 out of 5
JHS Colour Box
"A go-to tool for direct guitar recording."
4 out of 5
Laney L20T 212 combo
"The colour scheme may be polarising but the sounds aren't: world-class tone at a very affordable price."
4.5 out of 5
