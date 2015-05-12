Suhr Riot Reloaded review

The Riot Reloaded from Suhr is another re-worked pedal, this time adding 30 per cent more gain than the original and three voicing options via a toggle switch.
As well as distortion and level knobs, the tone knob focuses the distortion in an optimum range: never too dull or too fizzy. The Riot can not only sit in front of a clean amp to deliver driven and high-gain amp tones, making a Fender Deluxe come over all Marshall JCM800, but also offers an extra dimension for a already driven amp.
The first of the voicings (presumably based around Germanium diodes) is naturally responsive to instrument volume; the second offers more bottom-end girth and midrange clout; while the third yields scooped-midrange clarity.
These are ideal choices to complement various rock and metal styles, but all have an effective upper-mid presence that will let you be heard... whatever your music.