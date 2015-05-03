More

Joyo JF-316 Future Chorus review

Mini chorus goes back to the future

This is an all-analogue stompbox that does a nice line in 80s-style chorus sounds

An affordable mini-chorus with sweet, shimmering tones.

  • Lovely 80s-style chorus tones. Affordable. Solid build. Easy to use.

  • Rate could be faster.

We know chorus isn't everyone's bag, but Joyo's new Future Chorus - one of 23-strong IronMan mini-pedal range - is worth checking out.

"Lower speeds bring a sweet Andy Summers-esque swirl that thickens any clean tone with a sweet high-end shimmer"

It's an all-analogue stomper that aims to replicate the classic effects of, yes, the 80s, with a rich detune that's never overbearing - think Boss CE-2 rather than Electro-Harmonix Small Clone.

Our only complaint is that the rate can't go fast enough for Black Hole Sun-style faux-Leslie sounds, but lower speeds bring a sweet Andy Summers-esque swirl that thickens any clean tone with a sweet high-end shimmer.