Joyo JF-316 Future Chorus review

We know chorus isn't everyone's bag, but Joyo's new Future Chorus - one of 23-strong IronMan mini-pedal range - is worth checking out.

It's an all-analogue stomper that aims to replicate the classic effects of, yes, the 80s, with a rich detune that's never overbearing - think Boss CE-2 rather than Electro-Harmonix Small Clone.

Our only complaint is that the rate can't go fast enough for Black Hole Sun-style faux-Leslie sounds, but lower speeds bring a sweet Andy Summers-esque swirl that thickens any clean tone with a sweet high-end shimmer.